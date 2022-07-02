During the AthFest Music & Arts Festival 2022, a man holding two records reading “Rock Nobster” could be seen tossing the vinyls and dancing along wildly at every stage of the festival.
The crowd was amazed and confused at what the record-holding man stood for. Jimmy Bryant, the dancing man, used the festival as a way to get the word out about his new record store, Rock Nobster Records.
The name Rock Nobster originated from “Rock Lobster” by The B-52s. Bryant felt inspired by the Athens-originated band and felt it was a good name, so he added his own twist to it.
Bryant will carry new and used record vinyl as well as CDs, DVDs and VHS tapes and cassettes. He will provide a large variety of genres, artists and bands and even pitch in some VHS tapes from his over 300 tape collection.
Rock Nobster’s vinyl will come from sources all over, but Bryant will collect mostly used products through ads online, friends and local sources. New vinyl will come through one main distributor. Bryant’s personal inventory has been building steadily over the years and decided he had enough to open a store – with over 2,500 records, and about 1,000 $2-$3 used records.
“I am creating a place where people who like music can come and buy music and talk about music and listen to music,” Bryant said. His store will provide another source for music-listeners to further enjoy the tangible music experience.
According to Bryant, people are leaning towards owning their own physical music because the quality of the sound is unmatched – vinyls and turntables are better quality now than when they first came out, and having a piece of that music is important.
Oscar Eakett, an employee at Musician’s Warehouse Athens, agreed that the sound quality of vinyls are the reason they are so sought after, and having a personal, physical touch to a music collection is exciting.
“With streaming sites, you don’t own it,” Eakett said.
Despite Athens’ rich history with Wuxtry Records and Lo Yo Yo Stuff Records, Eakett agrees that having another record store in the area is important to keep the Athens music scene alive and enriched with a broader availability of various records.
Among his vast inventory, Bryant says he will not be selling around 20-30 of them because they are too precious to him. Rahsaan Roland Kirk’s music and Elivs Costello’s “Imperial Bedroom” are two of the most important artists he has in his collection that he plans on treasuring.
“I’m more of a listener than a performer. People ask me if I’m a musician, I say yes, I play records,” Bryant said. He has always been an avid music lover and started his collection to hold onto the pieces of music and sound that he loves.
Rock Nobster Records will be opening in Watkinsville on Sept. 2, 2022.