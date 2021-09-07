Today, Rosh Hashanah observances pop up around Athens as the Jewish New Year is celebrated from the evening of Sept. 6 to the evening of Sept. 8.
Long-standing traditions celebrating Rosh Hashanah are the attendance of services in a synagogue, the sounding of a shofar (a sacred ram’s horn) and eating apple slices dipped in honey or baking a honey cake. Each tradition is symbolic of the contemplative holiday that is the new year.
Meaning “head [of] the year” in Hebrew, Rosh Hashanah is focused on commemorating the creation of the world and marking new beginnings. The holy day serves as a time of reflection on the past year and a time to ask for forgiveness.
Beginning on the first day of Tishrei, the seventh month of the Hebrew calendar, Rosh Hashanah falls within September or October each year. The festival marks the beginning of a 10-day period of introspection and repentance called the Days of Awe. These 10 days lead up to Yom Kippur, another Jewish festival known as the Day of Atonement.
Well wishes will be spoken on this holy holiday, sweet dishes will be eaten in hopes for a sweet year, the phrase “L’shana tova” meaning “for a good year” will be said and prayers will be given as Rosh Hashanah serves as both a serious and celebratory time.