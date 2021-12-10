Rouge Magazine has come a long way since it was first founded in 2007. Formerly known as “The Little Red Book,” the upcoming release of Rouge’s autumn/winter 2021 issue will mark its 15th anniversary, an astonishing feat for an entirely student-run fashion magazine — the first and only of its kind at the University of Georgia, according to UGA’s Involvement Network.
Christin Walls, the editor-in-chief of Rouge Magazine, said that everything from the modeling to the photo shoots to the writing to the graphic design is completely run by its student members, which currently totals 130.
The release party for the autumn/winter 2021 issue of Rouge Magazine will take place at the Founders Memorial House on Dec. 11 from 6-8 p.m, with guests being asked to wear all white semi-formal attire to match the party's theme, “Head In The Clouds.”
Last year, due to stricter COVID-19 policies, the launch party had to be held outside in the Founders Memorial Garden, but this year, the magazine is able to utilize the indoor space as well, something of which members are excited about.
“It's just a time for our members to come together and have a little time to see the magazine for the first time and get to hold it,” Walls, a senior psychology major, said.
Though everyone gives their input, the release party is mostly handled by the marketing team. Those on the team want to ensure that the party lives up to their vision, which according to Walls, includes finding the venue, dealing with setup, figuring out the food and more.
As the magazine’s creative director, Cece Grosz, a junior business management major, is responsible for making sure the creative vision of the event aligns with that of the publication’s editorial focus and brand identity. Grosz said she worked extensively on fleshing out the theme of the release and making sure the other details of the event support it.
“Our mission is to inspire the student body that fashion is more than clothing. It is a way to express creativity and individualism,” Grosz said.
Anna Grace Fantucci, a sophomore fashion merchandising and advertising major, became a model and member of the magazine’s fashion team after attending a release party last year where she was impressed with the experience. Fantucci said she is specifically excited for the upcoming release party because she is featured in the issue.
“I think Rouge allows for students to really hone their passion for fashion. It's really cool to be a part of something that's in print and a part of something that feels so big,” said Fantucci.
While Rouge magazine is technically a fashion organization, students with any major and interest can get involved.
“It's just about being yourself, being bold through your clothing, expressing what you want to do and being who you are. That is what we promote, and that's what we love. And so it's really important for students to have a place where they can go on campus and just be creative,” Walls said.
Rouge Magazine’s autumn/winter 2021 issue release party is open to all UGA students. There will be a display of the new issue, print copies for all club members, dessert and beverages. More details about the event and tickets can be found on the magazine’s website and Instagram page, @rouge.mag.