On Friday afternoon, Rouge Magazine held a presale launch on the Zell B. Miller Learning Center lawn to allow people to preorder a copy of this semester’s issue. At the launch, Rouge merchandise was available to purchase and attendees could also receive various items and treats.
Rouge, the first fashion magazine at the University of Georgia, is completely student-run, from its writers to graphic designers to photographers. Cece Grosz, the editor-in-chief of Rouge and a junior business management major, said this semester marks the first time the magazines will be sold to the public. Usually, the magazines are distributed to members at an end of the semester release party, while non-members are able to view them online.
“We want the magazine to reflect our love for Athens and the UGA student body by encouraging authentic self-expression, whatever your personal style may look like,” Grosz said.
Margaux Binder, a sophomore journalism major, is the creative director of Rouge and had a large hand in the planning of the presale launch. Binder said the purpose of the event was to expand Rouge’s audience on campus, boost interest in the publication and create excitement about the issue before May’s release party.
“We planted ourselves on the busiest part of campus, so we have had so many people stop by to learn a little bit more about the magazine,” Binder said. “This semester we figured we might as well get our name out there more than we have in the past and finally give people the opportunity to buy [printed] copies of the magazine.”
The planning of the event also involved several other members of the Rouge executive board including the social content director, Sydney Bolin, and Smriti Tayal, Rouge’s communications director.
Tayal, a sophomore public relations and marketing double major, said the magazine is a culmination of everyone’s hard work and passions.
“When we were planning the event, our main goal was to really show the authentic brand of Rouge Magazine which is deeply rooted in our passion for fashion,” Tayal said.
Rouge’s commitment to self-expression has allowed the organization to draw in new members like Sydney Fogarty, a freshman marketing major, who learned about Rouge through a sorority sister and now serves as the magazine’s brand ambassador.
“The environment is just insanely amazing,” Fogarty said about why she decided to join Rouge. “The vibe that I get from it as a whole is just expressing yourself to the fullest and allowing yourself to completely showcase every aspect of who you are and celebrating who everybody is.”
The enthusiasm of all of the members in attendance attracted numerous people walking by to inquire about the publication and how to get a copy. One interested person was Hallie Guyton, a sophomore animal science major.
“I thought this was a really cool way to introduce people to Rouge because I had never heard of it. This campus has such a diversity of people and styles, so I am interested in seeing that displayed in the magazine,” Guyton said.