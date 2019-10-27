191026_GMA_WildRumpus0053.jpg

Athenians take part in the annual Wild Rumpus Halloween parade on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. People dressed up in elaborate costumes and walked through downtown Athens, dancing to live music stations along the way. (Photo/Gabriella Audi, www.gabbyaudi10.wixsite.com/mysite-1)

Every year the weird side of Athens comes out of the woodwork and assembles at the Wild Rumpus Parade & Spectacle. 

Since its beginning in 2009, the parade has occurred on the same weekend as the Georgia-Florida game which takes a significant part of the population out of Athens. This is the first year the event was held on a bye-weekend, Timi Conley, director and master of ceremonies said.

The streets of downtown filled with people a half-hour before the “spectacle” began at 8:30 p.m on Oct. 26. Kids showed up dressed in their best costumes to join the parade to Rumpusland. Prudence Lopp, who’s lived in Athens for 44 years, came dressed in a black cloak and black hat with flowers her granddaughter made. She also had her grandsons with her: one dressed as a wizard and the in an inflatable costume made to look like an alien kidnapped him.

Other costumes didn’t disappoint, and many attendees and participants took the opportunity to perform. Early in the parade, a man dressed as Max, King of the Wild Things, from the popular book “Where the Wild Things Are,”  stopped and blew his horn. A woman dressed as Edward Scissorhands kept a straight face and unblinkingly walked up to children to show them her scissors for fingers.

Some attendees took a more comedic route with their costumes. One man wore all black with various nuts attached and a sign that read “deez.” Another person dressed up in a black cloak and a “Scream” mask with a sign that said “student loans.” A crowd favorite came toward the end of the parade when two people dressed as red solo cups threw a white beach ball between them to mimic beer pong.

All of the adults in the parade wore creative and impressive costumes, however, the kids were not to be outshined. One child held onto his father’s hand and wielded a knife in the other while wearing bloodied clothes to emulate the demon doll,  Chucky. The man in the yellow hat made an appearance with Curious George on his shoulders while tiny Pennywise the Dancing Clown from Stephen King’s “IT,”  also joined the hundreds participating in the parade.

Registered nurses Laura Dawson and her husband, Jesse Sage Jackson, have come to Wild Rumpus since the first year it was put on. The couple wore a boat that hung from their shoulders and two masks. The boat had lots of tiny details on it that drew from the poem “The Owl and the Pussy-Cat” by Edward Lear. The duo loves participating in the parade every year.

“It’s fun to get together as a community and be creative and celebrate,” Dawson said. “It’s just so amazing how much creative spirit and energy everyone has.”

After the parade, people gathered at “Rumpusland” where an aerial artist performed while live music played. The crowd started to die down around 9:30 p.m. when a light rain shower came to downtown Athens.

