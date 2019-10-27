Athenians take part in the annual Wild Rumpus Halloween parade on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. People dressed up in elaborate costumes and walked through downtown Athens, dancing to live music stations along the way. (Photo/Gabriella Audi, www.gabbyaudi10.wixsite.com/mysite-1)
Every year the weird side of Athens comes out of the woodwork and assembles at the Wild Rumpus Parade & Spectacle.
Since its beginning in 2009, the parade has occurred on the same weekend as the Georgia-Florida game which takes a significant part of the population out of Athens. This is the first year the event was held on a bye-weekend, Timi Conley, director and master of ceremonies said.
The streets of downtown filled with people a half-hour before the “spectacle” began at 8:30 p.m on Oct. 26. Kids showed up dressed in their best costumes to join the parade to Rumpusland. Prudence Lopp, who’s lived in Athens for 44 years, came dressed in a black cloak and black hat with flowers her granddaughter made. She also had her grandsons with her: one dressed as a wizard and the in an inflatable costume made to look like an alien kidnapped him.
Matt Alston with his daughters, Frankie and Scarlett, at Wild Rumpus on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. The Alstons are dressed as characters from The Shining. (Photo/Tristen T. Webb, tristentwebb.com)
Jonathan and Meighan Cabrera at Wild Rumpus on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. Jonathan is a lender at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management and Meighan is a personal trainer. (Photo/Tristen T. Webb, tristentwebb.com)
Brett Colbert and Hollye Colbert at Wild Rumpus on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. The Colberts are dressed as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Princess Leia from Star Wars. (Photo/Tristen T. Webb, tristentwebb.com)
Casey Barnes, 12, at Wild Rumpus on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. Casey was dressed as a legless boy, his legs sitting in a tub of blood in front of him. (Photo/Tristen T. Webb, tristentwebb.com)
Merri Benham, a yoga teacher and fire performer, spins fire at Wild Rumpus on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. She is performing with the Athens Burn Consortium, a group of "burners" who perform with fire. (Photo/Tristen T. Webb, tristentwebb.com)
On Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 people gather in downtown Athens for the annual Wild Rumpus parade. Laura Kviklys who works at the University of Georgia explains the Rumpus as "the one night you can let your freak flag fly". (Photo/Sophie Yaeger, shyaeger@uga.edu)
On Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 people gather in downtown Athens for the annual Wild Rumpus parade. Various musical acts line the streets, inlcuding El ChupaSKAbra who describe themselves as a "mexican/gringo ska punk" band. (Photo/Sophie Yaeger, shyaeger@uga.edu)
Jacob Selvaggi who plays the saxaphone and trumpet for The Family Recipe band performs at the annual Wild Rumpus parade On Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in downtown Athens, GA. (Photo/Sophie Yaeger, shyaeger@uga.edu)
On Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 people gather in downtown Athens for the annual Wild Rumpus parade. University of Georggia student, Katy Midulla fixes her witch makeup before getting on with the parade. (Photo/Sophie Yaeger, shyaeger@uga.edu)
PHOTOS: Costumes, music and dancing at annual Wild Rumpus parade
The annual Wild Rumpus Halloween parade flooded the streets of downtown Athens with people dressed up in elaborate, creative costumes on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. The parade started at Creature Comforts Brewery and snaked through the streets. Multiple stations featured live music, and some people stopped their parade walk to sing and dance along. The Wild Rumpus 5k took place earlier in the day.
An escaped alien from Area 51 at Wild Rumpus on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. (Photo/Tristen T. Webb, tristentwebb.com)
Parade marchers welcome the great pumpkin at Wild Rumpus on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. (Photo/Tristen T. Webb, tristentwebb.com)
Scenes from Wild Rumpus on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. (Photo/Tristen T. Webb, tristentwebb.com)
Merri Benham, a yoga teacher and fire performer, spins fire at Wild Rumpus on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. She is performing with the Athens Burn Consortium, a group of "burners" who perform with fire. (Photo/Tristen T. Webb, tristentwebb.com)
On Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 people gather in downtown Athens for the annual Wild Rumpus parade. Many musicians line the streets, including EDM artist SHΛKTi. (Photo/Sophie Yaeger, shyaeger@uga.edu)
On Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 people gather in downtown Athens for the annual Wild Rumpus parade. (Photo/Sophie Yaeger, shyaeger@uga.edu)
On Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 people gather in downtown Athens for the annual Wild Rumpus parade. Laura Kviklys who works at the University of Georgia explains the Rumpus as "the one night you can let your freak flag fly". (Photo/Sophie Yaeger, shyaeger@uga.edu)
On Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 people gather in downtown Athens for the annual Wild Rumpus parade. Various musical acts line the streets, inlcuding El ChupaSKAbra who describe themselves as a "mexican/gringo ska punk" band. (Photo/Sophie Yaeger, shyaeger@uga.edu)
On Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 people gather in downtown Athens for the annual Wild Rumpus parade. (Photo/Sophie Yaeger, shyaeger@uga.edu)
On Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 people gather in downtown Athens for the annual Wild Rumpus parade. (Photo/Sophie Yaeger, shyaeger@uga.edu)
Jacob Selvaggi who plays the saxaphone and trumpet for The Family Recipe band performs at the annual Wild Rumpus parade On Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in downtown Athens, GA. (Photo/Sophie Yaeger, shyaeger@uga.edu)
On Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 people gather in downtown Athens for the annual Wild Rumpus parade. (Photo/Sophie Yaeger, shyaeger@uga.edu)
On Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 people gather in downtown Athens for the annual Wild Rumpus parade. (Photo/Sophie Yaeger, shyaeger@uga.edu)
On Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 people gather in downtown Athens for the annual Wild Rumpus parade. University of Georggia student, Katy Midulla fixes her witch makeup before getting on with the parade. (Photo/Sophie Yaeger, shyaeger@uga.edu)
Other costumes didn’t disappoint, and many attendees and participants took the opportunity to perform. Early in the parade, a man dressed as Max, King of the Wild Things, from the popular book “Where the Wild Things Are,” stopped and blew his horn. A woman dressed as Edward Scissorhands kept a straight face and unblinkingly walked up to children to show them her scissors for fingers.
Some attendees took a more comedic route with their costumes. One man wore all black with various nuts attached and a sign that read “deez.” Another person dressed up in a black cloak and a “Scream” mask with a sign that said “student loans.” A crowd favorite came toward the end of the parade when two people dressed as red solo cups threw a white beach ball between them to mimic beer pong.
All of the adults in the parade wore creative and impressive costumes, however, the kids were not to be outshined. One child held onto his father’s hand and wielded a knife in the other while wearing bloodied clothes to emulate the demon doll, Chucky. The man in the yellow hat made an appearance with Curious George on his shoulders while tiny Pennywise the Dancing Clown from Stephen King’s “IT,” also joined the hundreds participating in the parade.
Registered nurses Laura Dawson and her husband, Jesse Sage Jackson, have come to Wild Rumpus since the first year it was put on. The couple wore a boat that hung from their shoulders and two masks. The boat had lots of tiny details on it that drew from the poem “The Owl and the Pussy-Cat” by Edward Lear. The duo loves participating in the parade every year.
“It’s fun to get together as a community and be creative and celebrate,” Dawson said. “It’s just so amazing how much creative spirit and energy everyone has.”
After the parade, people gathered at “Rumpusland” where an aerial artist performed while live music played. The crowd started to die down around 9:30 p.m. when a light rain shower came to downtown Athens.
