It seems time has only made the hearts of “Stranger Things” fans grow fonder despite the three-year hiatus the sci-fi horror drama experienced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Netflix released “Stranger Things 4” in two volumes, with seven episodes released on May 27, followed by two super length episodes released on July 1. In the first weekend of its release, “Stranger Things 4” racked in 286.7 million hours viewed, Netflix’s biggest debut ever for an English-language program.
For three University of Georgia students, reflecting on “Stranger Things 4” left them reeling from a multitude of emotions and anticipating the show’s fifth and final season.
Season four of “Stranger Things” takes place in 1986, with the cast separated from each other and scattered across California, Soviet Russia and Hawkins, Indiana. Though the storyline was able to shift between the subplots cohesively for the majority of the season, sophomore landscape architecture student Brittney Waldheim noticed a lag due to slower pacing.
“I felt like at some points when it got to Hopper in Russia I was like, “can we get the ball on the roll a little bit faster?” I feel like they drew it out with that one, it could’ve been done quicker. One thing about ‘Stranger Things’ is that there’s going to be like a million plots in one season,” said Waldheim.
“Stranger Things 4” embraced a more horrifying approach to this season’s antagonist — a creepy, complex monster named Vecna that holds tremendous power over the Upside Down. Though previous seasons have included elements of gore, the special effects seen throughout season four are unrivaled, provoking genuine terror while watching the ruthlessness and persistency of Vecna.
“I thought that the villain was a little more personified this time, which I thought was really cool, it wasn't just like a dark force you didn’t really know about. It was like a person as you could see,” said Will Sellers, a senior fashion merchandising student.
Watching “Stranger Things 4” is a reminder of why the show has become a pop-culture sensation — a talented cast playing relatable characters in thrilling situations. A favorable aspect of “Stranger Things” is its abundance of cast members, allowing for plenty of favorite characters to be determined by viewers.
“Max definitely stole this season. I think she killed it. She's definitely my overall favorite character,” said Grace Pridemore, a sophomore psychology student.
“Every season you get to see the characters’ progression,” Sellers said. “I really thought that there was some really cool character growth and character development in this season in particular with Max and Will and Jonathan.”
Along with Vecna and in addition to the cast, several new characters are introduced. A fan favorite newbie is Eddie Munson, an eccentric metalhead played by Joseph Quinn, who ultimately faced an untimely death in the season finale.
“I was a little disappointed to see Eddie die. I really thought what was going to happen was that they were going to kill Steve and Eddie was going to kind of fill that hole for Dustin. I didn’t love the fact that he died, I thought he was a really cool character,” Sellers said.
“I really did like Eddie and was kind of mad that Eddie died because I feel like it was almost for no reason. If they brought him back somehow I would be really happy,” Waldheim said.
With each new season of “Stranger Things” comes a wave of ‘80s tunes introduced to a new, younger generation. Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God),” which serves as Max’s anthem throughout season four, has topped the Billboard Global charts due to the influx of popularity from the show.
Metallica received similar attention in the final episode, as Eddie Munson shreds the “Master of Puppets” solo on guitar before his heroic death.
“I think [the music is] something they always nail. I thought that scene with Eddie playing ‘Master of Puppets’ was so sick,” Sellers said. “For me, music is a great comfort… so I think to use that as a safe space, like [Max’s] happy place was in a song, I think that’s a really cool concept.”
“I’m glad they used songs that haven’t been mainstream or anything like other seasons. Before ‘Running Up that Hill’ played, I was like, ‘I literally have no idea what this song is.’ Now, everyone loves that song, I love that song,” said Waldheim. “Every time I get in the car now I have to listen to ‘Master of Puppets’ by Metallica. They did a really good job of using music to make the show more emotional.”
Following Eddie’s death and the destruction of Hawkins, the two-and-a-half-hour conclusion of “Stranger Things 4” fast-forwards three days with the cast reunited, showing little-to-no emotion, which Waldheim, Sellers and Pridemore acknowledged.
“They just tried to neatly shove everything under the rug. I was waiting in anticipation for the whole season for them to all come together. But, you know, during the last ten minutes, the last episode they all finally come together, it's like, ‘Well, we'll see in season five!,’” Pridemore said. “I’ll definitely be seeing season five to see how it all ends.”
“It was a little bit lacky. I would’ve liked to see them pay homage to Eddie a little more, especially given the fact that his death is supposed to be sacrificial,” Sellers said. “It seemed like everyone was just in a haze… nothing was really accomplished I felt like. They want you to be excited to find out what happens next but it just felt like the knot wasn’t perfectly tied”
“I thought it was a good ending because it sets up season five, but towards the end I was like, “Are we upset or anything about this?” I felt like they didn’t really have much of a reaction at all,” Waldheim said.
Despite any flaws, “Stranger Things 4” brought forth a fresh cast as well as cinematic, action-packed episodes, while simultaneously achieving its classic nostalgically haunting aesthetic.