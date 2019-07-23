Rick Poss thought the DJs might just be playing for the bartenders on Monday night. Instead, a large crowd of young, cowboy boot-clad country lovers packed out the Georgia Theatre rooftop to sing along to their favorite throwback songs from the ’90s.
The Georgia Theatre hosted a ’90s country dance party on July 22, the first of its kind. Poss said he and a few other theatre employees had been talking about putting on a classic country event for a few months but just now decided to put the event on as a sort of “dress rehearsal.”
“A lot of these kids in their early 20s missed [1990s country music] … and it’s just like, ‘No one’s doing it in Athens,’ and I’ve been reading articles how it’s kind of making a comeback,” Poss said.
The idea for the dance party came about from noticing a trend of older country songs being played for last calls at bars as well as modern band members wearing shirts bearing names of country legends such as Alan Jackson when they perform.
“There’s a band called The Nude Party, they were the ones … that one of the guys had an Alan Jackson shirt on [and said] ‘We’re obsessed, that’s all we listen to,’” said Poss.
Attendees came wearing all types of country outfits — cowboy and cowgirl boots and hats, Western shirts, flannels, concert shirts and more. The Georgia Theatre contributed to the fashion scene by handing out red bandanas that the venue had ordered online specifically for the event.
Photo taken at the first ever 90's Country Music Dance Party on July 23, 2019 on the Georgia Theatre Rooftop in Athens, Georgia. (Photo/Julian Alexander)
Groups of people sang and danced in front of the DJ stage, which was covered in a red and white checkered tablecloth and held a few bales of hay. Others chose to sit and watch from tables in the back, enjoying the music, their drinks and the view of carefree dancing.
Hands shot up into the air with a collective whoop as “Chattahoochee” by Alan Jackson began to play mid-way into the night. “Friends in Low Places” by Garth Brooks brought arm-in-arm swaying as drinks were raised in the air and voices sang the iconic prelude in unison. Other notable songs included “Goodbye Earl” by the Dixie Chicks, “That Don’t Impress Me Much” by Shania Twain and “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” by Brooks & Dunn.
Courtney Brown, born and raised in Athens, follows the Georgia Theatre on Facebook and saw the event pop up into her feed, prompting her to go.
“The theatre has always been a staple in my life and it burned down a few years ago, obviously, and ever since the reno it’s just been the place to go for music,” Brown said.
Poss was so impressed with the turnout of the event that he plans to host many more in the fall. He already has ideas to expand the event by selling merchandise and playing line dancing music videos on the side wall so people can learn and follow along.
If you’re a country music fan that may or may not know how to line dance and two step, keep an eye out for the lively event starting this fall. Until then, check out the Country Fried Dance Party at the 40 Watt Club this Friday, July 26, to hear more country hits and learn how to line dance.
