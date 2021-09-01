Sandy Creek Nature Center scheduled nature education programs for families to attend during the fall season. Part of the Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services Department, the nature center’s free activities are open to both Athens-Clarke County residents and visitors.
Over 200 acres of woodlands and wetlands with over four miles of trails make up the property that is described as “a gateway to outdoor exploration” on the Athens-Clarke Unified Government website.
As for activities planned, Naturalist’s Walks will be held on Sept. 4, Oct. 2 and Nov. 6 from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. These walks will be led by staff members to explore the different aspects of the fall season. Registration is not required to join the walks — however, children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult.
Following each of the walks will be Nature’s Trading Post” which allows attendees to trade objects they discovered in nature for points or for other nature objects in the nature center’s collection. The trading post will be open on Sept. 4, Oct. 2 and Nov. 6 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Children under 13 must be accompanied by a registered adult for this event.
On Sept. 18, Pirate Day will occur from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. With the attire being pirate garb, attendees will get to participate in activities including a scavenger hunt, planetarium program and live animal encounters.
Critter Tales, a nature storytelling event, is scheduled for Sept. 11, Oct. 9 and Nov. 13 at 2:30 p.m... With new stories read each month, attendees will get to listen and then visit an animal or participate in an outdoor activity to further illustrate the story told.