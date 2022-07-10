Savannah Conley performed at Nowhere Bar on Saturday night in downtown Athens after kicking off her first headlining tour this week. Conley represents a new generation of emerging Nashville artists that are combining the country and roots rock of the Music City with new hard rock, indie-pop and lo-fi influences.
Conley’s music has a definitive influence from her hometown of Nashville, with some songs even feeling reminiscent of female country legends like Carrie Underwood or Shania Twain.
Most of her songs had a way of pulling listeners in and surprising them, beginning with softer intros and verses and building up to explosive releases in the chorus. She is promoting her newest EP, “Surprise, Surprise”, as well as songs that will be featured on her upcoming debut album.
When asked about her emotions about headlining, Conley only had one word to describe it: “Terrifying.”
“It’s a different animal,” she said, “It feels very different than supporting slots and I’m way more comfortable celebrating other people. That's my comfort zone, but this is really fun.”
Although Conley says she’s out of her comfort zone as the headliner, the crowd would never be able to guess from the captivating show she put on for the small, yet intimate crowd present for her set.
Conley’s heart wrenching lyrics and effortless belting put the entire venue under a trance inside the smoky bar full of pool tables. Throughout her set, Conley silenced the entire venue with the only other noise being the soft clinks of billiard balls from the attached room.
One of the most vulnerable parts of the entire show occurred halfway through Conley’s set when she sent her band away and picked up an acoustic guitar to perform solo.
As she was adjusting her guitar, getting ready for the next song, one of the audience members, Madison White, softly called out to Conley and asked if she could play her song “All I Wanted,” which she immediately agreed to.
Although Conley joked that she hadn’t played the song in years and even took a few moments to refresh her memory of the song’s chords, her execution of the song, with simple acoustic playing and soaring vocals, entranced the audience yet again.
White, a recent UGA graduate, saw Conley at the Georgia Theatre four years ago when she was opening for The Head and the Heart, and has been a fan of the singer-songwriter ever since.
“I did not know who she was when I saw her open for The Head and The Heart, but I loved ‘All I Wanted’ and it’s been a song that I have on repeat every now and then,” said White. “She has a lot of soul and passion in her music, and it’s very evident.”
Although Conley hails from one of the most famous music cities in the U.S., she commented on the music community in Athens. “I really love Athens– it’s special here,” she said. “I’m from Nashville, which is like Music City, but you guys love music in such a pure way. It feels great to be here, and we love this place.”
Conley will continue touring the Southeast throughout the remainder of July, and fans can expect a debut album from Conley towards the end of 2022.