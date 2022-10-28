Scrolls of memories: UGA alum celebrates 1,000th daily drawing

Receipt paper is a medium often discarded — crumpled in the bottom of bags, tucked into glove compartments or thrown away with other bits of uninteresting paper. For Jeremy Smith, however, receipt paper holds the daily paper trail of the last two and a half years of his life.
Growing up, creativity and art seeped into all aspects of Smith’s life. When he moved into his college years at the University of Georgia, assignments and obligations had a nasty habit of distracting him from his more creative pursuits.
That is why, on New Year’s Eve of his sophomore year of college in 2019, Smith swore to himself to be more creative in the coming year and to draw something, no matter how small, every single day.
On Feb. 5, 2020, this resolution found a place to stick and thrive when Smith’s mother, who was a bookkeeper at the time, offered him some extra rolls of calculator receipt paper. When the tip of Smith’s ballpoint pen hit the off-white roll, the first of his daily drawings was born.
Motivated by memory
On Oct. 7, Smith, who graduated from UGA in 2022 with a degree in landscape architecture, drew his 1,000th Daily, as the project has come to be called. These drawings, ranging from small sketches to fully-fledged creations, chronicle everything from the major to minute aspects of Smith’s daily life.
“It’s kind of a visual journal, in a way,” Smith said. “Sometimes I look back to where I sketched my nephew, he’s one year old now. Looking back on that in 10 years, when I have kids or whatever, I can look back on that and … it’s just kind of exciting.”
Smith was sitting on the balcony of the apartment where he lived with his older brother when he drew the initial image on the first roll of paper. Looking at the other apartments that he could see from across the green, he sketched his view.
Years later, Smith has moved out and the apartment is home to someone else. Smith will likely never be able to sit on that balcony where he spent time and made memories with his brother and friends again.
“It doesn’t sound like a lot, but in some way going back and looking at it [lets me] remember where I was in that moment,” Smith said. “I think about those times and everything that was around me — where I was living, who I was living with, and it’s nice to be able to feel that again.”
From sketches of the view of UGA’s North Campus from the windows of the Main Library to images from Smith’s time spent living in Boston to drawings from game nights spent with his closest friends, the Dailies are a nostalgic film reel borne of Smith’s own creativity and habit.
For Dakota Williams, Smith’s girlfriend of two years and fellow UGA alum, looking back on the Dailies on its 1,000th day helped her realize the magnitude of what Smith has created.
“It’s just something that he does every day. It’s worked into our routine and it’s very normal to me,” Williams said. “But to be able to see it all accumulated is really something special. … This is the first time I’ve gotten to stand with everyone and really appreciate what he’s done.”
Artistic experimentation
Although some Dailies are drawn haphazardly at 11:50 p.m., each day is an opportunity for creativity and experimentation. Rolls of receipt paper can pose some limitations to the kinds of art that they can hold, but this hasn’t stopped Smith from varying his styles.
In the beginning, Dailies were primarily created with pens of varying thickness. From small, thin flicks to fat, sweeping strokes, Smith varied his methods to challenge his own style and test out what he liked.
In the years since, he has transitioned into using mainly a set of color and grayscale markers that he carries with him, along with whatever roll of receipt paper he is working on at that point in time.
Smith also went through phases of experimenting with watercolor and continuous line drawing, where you draw the entire scene without lifting your pen from the paper.
“It’s been fun to be more vibrant with the drawings,” Smith said. “Now the thing is figuring out how I can mix it up next time.”
As Smith unrolls the scrolls of paper, colors and shadows blur together. From a cushioned green and orange sofa to the black and white outlines of a Black Lives Matter protest, the Dailies capture memories in a way that transcends their medium.
Milestone celebration
In preparation for the milestone of Smith’s 1,000th drawing, he and his friends planned a celebration and collaborative viewing party in his friend Adolfo Martinez’s home in downtown Athens.
The event was a kind of exhibit, with the Dailies wrapped around boxes that were placed around the room. Smith’s friends and family drifted around the room, pointing to drawings of themselves and fond memories of their own that they saw memorialized in Smith’s drawings.
Although many, if not most, of the Dailies are drawings of other people, the milestone event was the first time that Smith has had other people actually collaborate in the creation of the drawings. Attendees drew portraits of Smith and he drew them in return, creating a two-way portrait of everyone who came to celebrate with him.
The Dailies started with receipt papers from Smith’s mom, and she was also there to celebrate his 1,00th Daily with him on Oct. 7.
“I’m just so proud of him for the art that he does and also for his dedication of doing it every night and making that commitment [to his art every day,]” Cheryl Smith said.
For Jeremy Smith, 1,000 Dailies is a milestone, not a finish line. While it felt surreal to reach the massive number, he feels a bigger sense of emotion reminiscing on the moments he has been able to capture through his art than the milestone itself.
“It’s crazy getting to that number and I want to feel special about it and say ‘This is crazy, oh my gosh,’ but I’m not gonna stop,” Jeremy Smith said.
Felix Scheyer contributed to this reporting.