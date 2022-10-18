Autumn is in full swing in Athens and many people are looking for ways to celebrate the season before it slips away. The Red & Black has compiled a list of seasonal events in and around Athens for locals and students to participate in this fall.
Washington Farms
Located just outside of Athens in Bogart, Georgia, Washington Farms offers a pumpkin patch and other fall activities. The pumpkin patch is free to enter, visitors just pay for the pumpkins they pick. Other activities include a 6.5-acre corn maze and a sunflower and zinnia flower-picking field which are available with the purchase of a ticket. 35 other fall activities are present at the farms, and tickets can be bought online.. Weekday and weekend ticket prices vary, but general admission costs around $14-19. Washington Farms will remain open through Nov. 6 for the fall season.
Milledge Avenue Baptist Church
Known as the “Pumpkin Church,” the Milledge Avenue Baptist Church sells pumpkins of seemingly all shapes and sizes. Open daily through Oct. 31, the proceeds from the fundraiser go towards children’s, youth and music ministries, as well as building stewardship by supporting service groups, according to the church’s website. While at the patch, take a picture with friends and family at the fall-themed backdrop or among the pumpkins.
Hendershot’s Fall Fright Fest
Listen to music at the Fall Fright Fest, hosted at Hendershot’s and presented by Volumes. Scheduled for Friday, Oct. 21 from 8-11 p.m., the event has a $10 entry fee. Wear a halloween costume and listen to local and visiting musicians, ranging in genre from rock bands to hip-hop artists. Local vendors will sell their products at the event, and local artists will have their work on display.
Fall Festival at West Broad Farmers Market
Back in action after two years, the West Broad Farmers Market will host its Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 22. Enter the pie baking contest by signing up online before the event and bringing the best baked pie to the festival. The festival is free to enter and halloween costumes are welcome. This is a family-friendly festival with activities such as live music and pumpkin painting.
Zombie Farms
In its 10th year in business, those that enjoy adrenaline should make their way to Zombie Farms. Zombie Farms is a haunted trail in Winterville, Georgia. This year’s theme is “The Clown Mother.”. Only open on Friday and Saturday nights, plan ahead as tickets do sell out. Ticket prices are $25 online and $28 at the gate.
Animal Wellness Center of Athens Fall Festival and Open House
This event is one for the animal lovers. From Oct. 27 to 29, AWC Athens will welcome the community to their facility for a Fall Festival and Open House. The center is located off of Atlanta Highway and cares for pets medical and boarding needs. At the festival, there will be fall photo options for pets, snacks, raffles and an employee pumpkin carving contest.
Clarke County Sheriff's Office Fall Festival
Mark your calendar on Oct. 28 for a free fall festival hosted by the Clarke County Sheriff's Office. Support the ACC Unified Government’s departments from 6-9 p.m at the Clarke County Sheriff's Office Training Center. At this festival, expect to walk through a haunted house, ride on a hayride, get your face painted and play some games. Admission is free but attendees are encouraged to bring a canned good to donate.