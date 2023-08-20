Following its successful debut in 2022, Classic City Jam is heading back to Paloma Park for another unforgettable evening of music, food and community. The event will be on Aug. 26 from 11:30 a.m.-7:35 p.m.
The event will transform Paloma Park’s beer garden into the ideal concert space, setting the scene for a day full of infectious melodies and cool refreshments. The beer garden will be wristband access only, but Paloma’s indoor area will still be open to the public.
Classic City Jam is put on by Athens-based entertainment company, Clear Mountain Entertainment. According to Clear Mountain’s CEO and CCO, Garrett and Xander Chiaramonte, this event is far more than just a music festival.
“Creating new connections and hopefully new friendships and bringing people together in an environment around music is something that we value a lot,” Garrett Chiaramonte said. “For the events and our business as a whole bringing people together, at a basic level, is always our goal.”
This year, Classic City Jam will feature seven local artists and bands, including Red Mile Road, Echolocations, A.D. Blanco, Cam & His Dam Jam Band and Recess Party.
“This year we have a lot of different flavors of rock, and I think that's something that people really enjoyed about last year. So we tried to expand on that a little bit this year and give everybody a taste of all the creativity that's in Athens,” Chiaramonte said.
Co-headlining the event will be bands Heffner and Wim Tapley & The Cannons.
“Heffner is a super fun live show,” Chiaramonte said. “They are a great group of super talented musicians.We are really excited.”
For more information on the event and to purchase tickets, visit Classic City Jam’s Instagram page.