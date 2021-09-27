The Georgia sun provided a bright and lively atmosphere on Sunday afternoon for the third and final day of the September Days Festival at the Southern Brewing Company.
Music lovers of all ages came together as Grassland String Band kicked off the festival at 3 p.m. The multi-generational seven-piece band was the first of seven acts that played on Sunday. The final day’s lineup included performances from Elijah Johnston, Sonderluster and The Pink Stones.
Troy Aubrey of Aubrey Entertainment and local musician Drew Beskin put on the September Days Festival after the cancellation of the AthFest Music and Arts Festival. Despite the rushed nature of the event, it was still a great accomplishment, Aubrey said.
“It’s just been enormously successful,” Aubrey said. “People have come out and supported it — lots of families all weekend with all the kids coming in.”
Vendors and food trucks returned for a final day of local eats, produce and art. Susan Fontaine, the founder and executive director of Love.Craft Athens, frequently collaborated with the Southern Brewing Company and was there to represent her nonprofit as a festival vendor. Love.Craft sold a selection of handmade pottery and jewelry created by adults with developmental disabilities.
“Our mission is to provide community inclusion and empowerment, as well as education for and about adults with developmental disabilities,” Fontaine said. “We're really just trying to advocate for them and get them out in the community and represented in the economy and find purposeful activities.”
Other vendors included Franny’s Farmacy Athens, Silly Pineapples Sticker Shop and Mellow Bear Honey. Various local businesses had the opportunity to participate in the September Days Festival after the cancellation of AthFest. The decision to cancel the festival for the second year in a row left many vendors, including Fontaine, looking for new opportunities.
Along with the offerings from guest vendors, the Southern Brewing Company served an in-house menu of beers and alcoholic beverages. The shaded brewery area with cold, on-tap beer provided a nice escape from the sun for festival-goers.
Maggie Jones, a festival attendee visiting from South Carolina, said she enjoyed the cold beer from the brewery and appreciated the event’s local focus. There were many Athens vendors that taught her more about the Athens community, she said.
One dollar from every ticket sold to September Days Fest will be donated to AthFest Educates, a nonprofit organization that seeks to advance music and arts education in Athens-Clarke County, according to their website. AthFest is one of two of the nonprofit's annual fundraisers which help fund their grant-making efforts.
In the aftermath of a cancellation that broke the hearts of many, Aubrey Entertainment brought together the Athens community to put on an intimate festival celebrating the unique culture and talent the city has to offer.