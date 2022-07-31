Summer is quickly winding down, which means the school year is approaching. Preparing for a new school year can be quite difficult and finding the right school supplies, clothes and decorations is no small task. The options seem endless.
The chaos of shopping for school can be a chaotic process, but to help make it easier, The Red & Black has compiled a list of stores in Athens with several key necessities for any student returning to school.
Archer Paper Goods
Located at 220 East Clayton Street in downtown Athens, Archer Paper Goods sells all sorts of back-to-school necessities. Archer Paper Goods has everything from notebooks and stationery, pencils and pens and fun posters to decorate your room with. Archer Paper Goods is a terrific place to look for some unique school supplies.
Half-Moon Outfitters
Half-Moon Outfitters is a great option when you are preparing for the school year ahead. Half-Moon Outfitters offers plenty of outdoor items and clothing including lightweight backpacks and walking shoes that are perfect for your daily routine around campus. Half-Moon is located at 394 Prince Avenue and can make for a great stop for preparing for the school year.
The Indigo Home
The Indigo Home has all kinds of room decor necessities. Located at 278 East Clayton Street in downtown Athens, this store can practically furnish your entire room. The Indigo Home has decorative pillows, bedding and wall decor that can spice up any new student’s dorm or apartment for the school year. The Indigo Home opened in 2018 and has plenty of Athens and University of Georgia decor if you are looking to give your room a touch of school spirit.
Jittery Joe’s
Having coffee nearby as a college student is always a good idea if you are needing a morning boost or powering through a study session. At Jittery Joe’s, you can pick up a can of coffee beans ready to make at any and all times. Having coffee on hand is a necessity, especially for students trying to cram for a test or project. Jittery Joe’s has multiple Athens locations, so you can find their coffee all around Athens, and on UGA’s campus.
America’s Thrift Store
You never know what you’ll find at a thrift store. There are plenty of thrift stores around Athens including America’s Thrift Store which might surprise you with some hidden gems, or at the very least an entertaining time sorting through their inventory. Located at 3190 Atlanta Highway, it’s always a fun time to bring some friends to go thrifting. You just might find a one-of-a-kind trinket that will look cool in your room, or some unique outfits that no one else owns.
Community
Community is a locally owned small business that sells sustainable fashion and goods made from local vendors. Located at 260 North Jackson Street, Community has redesigned clothing produced in-store, handmade jewelry, natural bath and body products, home goods and even snacks made in Athens. Community is a great place to find sustainable products that are perfect for finishing off room decorations or adding a great piece of clothing to your wardrobe before the school year gets underway.