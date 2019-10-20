6 shows to check out before November Katie Fugett | Staff Wrtier 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Keyboardist Matthew McDonald of Perpetual Groove performs at the Georgia Theatre in Athens, Georgia, on Friday, March 1, 2019. (Photo/Erin Schilling, eschilling@randb.com) ERIN SCHILLING Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save November is quickly approaching, but October still has live music to enjoy. Here are six shows to check out at the Georgia Theatre before the month ends. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Album Band Music Perpetual Groove Robert Randolph October Funk Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. What's coming up in Athens? 23 Oct Athens Farmers Market Downtown Wed, Oct 23, 2019 23 Oct One Spooky Night: Vintage Halloween Carnival Wed, Oct 23, 2019 24 Oct Boo at the Zoo and Memorial Park Carnival Thu, Oct 24, 2019 24 Oct TACA's Annual Trunk-or-Treat Thu, Oct 24, 2019 24 Oct Jenny Brown: Without Apology: The Abortion Struggle Now Thu, Oct 24, 2019 24 Oct LANCO Thu, Oct 24, 2019 25 Oct St. Joseph Catholic Parish School Fall Festival Fri, Oct 25, 2019 All Events List Your event Read the Digital Edition You can read the full content of this week's edition in our digital edition at Issuu. Read Now
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.