The Morton Theatre will transform into a swamp during the last week of February.
The University of Georgia Baptist Collegiate Ministries will present four showings of the Tony-award-winning “Shrek the Musical” on Feb. 28, Feb. 29 and March 1.
The musical, inspired by the beloved titular DreamWorks Animation franchise, has a plot mainly inspired by the first film of the series. Shrek and his sidekick, Donkey, go on a quest to find Princess Fiona who has been locked away in a castle by the evil Lord Farquaad. The show features various fairytale characters who ultimately help Shrek in his quest.
There’s more to the story than a simple quest, though, said director Doug Goodin.
“It’s a story about accepting yourself and being comfortable in your own skin,” Goodin, a junior political science and theater double major, said. “The characters in the show wake up every morning and they hate what they see in the mirror. By the end of the show, they learn to love what they see in the mirror.”
The event will also have desserts from local Athens bakeries and restaurants, such as J. Christopher’s, Nothing Bundt Cake and Big City Bread Cafe.
This is Goodin’s first time directing a show outside of the classroom, but he’s been involved with the BCM as a performer and sign language interpreter before. Both the Friday and Sunday show will have sign language interpretations for non-hearing and hard-of-hearing audience members; BCM invites deaf professors and students to both showings.
While the logistics of the show and the narrative of the show itself are meant to celebrate diversity, and sophomore Morgan Wiese — who plays Dragon — said that the intersection of relatability and fun are what audiences will take away from the show.
“It’s a show that you wouldn’t expect to be relatable,” Wiese said. “Be ready to watch some weird characters. It’s a good time to be a child again.”
