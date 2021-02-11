In previous years, University of Georgia sororities took the stage to perform iconic choreography live in front of a packed audience for Sigma Delta Tau’s annual dance competition, SDT Greek Grind.
This year’s dance battle looked a little different, emceed by "Dance Mom's" Christi Lukasiak.
While the dances are usually performed live, this year each sorority filmed their performances beforehand, and the 2021 SDT Greek Grind event served as a venue to replay each recording. A sparse and socially distanced crowd gathered in-person at The Classic Center on Feb. 10 to watch each sorority’s prerecorded performance. Virtual audience members were also able to watch the event through a livestream.
Despite the hybrid format, SDT sorority members announced at the end of the night that the event raised nearly $70,000 in support of Prevent Child Abuse America.
Stephanie Weis, a member of SDT and the lead choreographer of SDT’s Greek Grind performance, said she felt like she was more excited for this year’s event than last year's.
“We weren’t even sure that we could have this event,” Weis, a senior dance major at UGA, said. “That alone made us work even harder to create something, to make up for the fact that this event took place a semester later than intended.”
SDT sorority members kicked off the event by emphasizing the event’s purpose to raise money for PCAA, a national nonprofit organization that raises awareness and provides education for the prevention of abuse and neglect of the nation's youth.
These SDT sorority members introduced the emcee of the event, Lukasiak, a reality television celebrity from “Dance Moms,” and then Lukasiak began introducing each of the performances before a recording of it would play.
The first performance of the night, known as the “Boys Dance,” showcased guys chosen to represent each sorority in the competition. The dance was a light-hearted way to kick off the friendly dance battle about to ensue.
Each recording showcased performances from 17 UGA sororities, including Alpha Gamma Delta, Chi Omega, Alpha Phi, Zeta Tau Alpha, Delta Delta Delta, Sigma Kappa, Delta Phi Epsilon, Kappa Delta, Kappa Alpha Theta, Phi Mu, Delta Gamma, Pi Beta Phi, Alpha Delta Pi, Alpha Omicron Pi, Delta Zeta, Alpha Chi Omega and Gamma Phi Beta.
Lukasiak offered wit and humor between dances, as each sorority demonstrated their choreography designed around SDT Greek Grind’s 2021 theme, “Defy The Grind.”
While three judges deliberated each performance based on categories such as stage presence, cleanliness and adherence to the theme, Lukasiak answered questions from the audience about her personal and professional celebrity life.
In one question, an audience member asked Lukasiak which bar she planned on going to after the event was over. Lukasiak responded by saying she couldn’t go out for one drink, because it would most likely turn into several drinks, not acknowledging the coronavirus pandemic.
Even though many audience members remained respectful of mask wearing and social distancing throughout the event, Lukasiak took off her own mask for a five to 10 minute period.
After Lukasiak answered questions for roughly 20 minutes, the winners of the event were announced. Alpha Omicron Pi won first place overall, Sigma Kappa won second place and Zeta Tau Alpha won third place. Alpha Delta Pi won third in the spirit competition, Delta Gamma won second and Kappa Delta won first.