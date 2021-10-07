An illuminated teardrop hung over the stage of the Georgia Theatre on Wednesday night and painted the room blue as country singer Ingrid Andress asked her audience an indicative question for how the rest of the night would go.
”Are you guys ready to get in your feels?” she asked.
The Grammy nominated singer-songwriter visited Athens for the first time as a part of the Feeling Things tour, where she highlighted her debut album “Lady Like” which the Associated Press named as one of 2020’s “strongest albums.”
The show opened with 18-year-old country newcomer Georgia Webster taking the stage with spunk and an energetic attitude. She immediately made a comfortable and heartwarming connection with the audience by joking about relationship woes and finding herself in complicated positions.
When asked how she felt about performing at the theatre, she said her nerves were quickly eased by the lively and vibrant spirit of the crowd.
Then, it was time for the act everyone came to see: Ingrid Andress.
The country music powerhouse from Colorado is known for her lyrical storytelling and instrumental prowess, and has set an impressive precedent by releasing the highest streaming country female debut album of all time.
The name of the tour is fitting for Andress’s outward and admirable acceptance of difficult emotions and vulnerability. “It doesn’t have to take a global pandemic for you to sometimes feel isolated and alone,” Andress said.
The mood shifted frequently throughout the show. Andress’s show addressed a variety of sentiments, from feeling lost and confused by the complexities of life, to embracing pure happiness, taking shots of tequila and being the “life of the party” as described in one of her songs.
Prior to the show, attendees made their way into the venue dressed in a variety of outfits, many radiating country flair and sassy Southern charm, something Andress does as well.
Athens resident Ansley Tweedell said she admired the singer for her trailblazer attitude.
“I love how she’s openly against gender roles and is all about being yourself — that’s something I really resonated with,” Tweedell said.
Prior to her debut album’s release, Andress introduced herself to the music scene by recording rich country-pop versions of iconic songs such as Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” and co-writing pop artist Charli XCX’s hit single “Boys.”
Andress’s music and demeanor embodies many attributes, but is most importantly characterized by her honesty. When introducing her song “Blue,” she admitted to often feeling like a “walking raincloud of a human,” but having found strength in performing.
Laura Williams, a senior communications major at the University of Georgia, commemorated Andress for being “deeply relatable and powerful.”
Andress’s personability allowed her to create a deep bond with the audience. She remained unapologetic and humorous in her messages, and even showcased unreleased songs she had yet to perform live.
As she drew the show to a close with her hit single “More Hearts Than Mine” and finally with her feminist anthem “Lady Like” she raised her fittingly blue Solo cup to the crowd in celebration.
“Cheers to us being in public,” Andress said. “I’m proud of us all, really.”