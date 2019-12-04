When the cold air finally arrives it can cause major problems and leave your skin irritated, itchy, red and flaky. Taking care of your skin may not be a top priority during finals week or holiday planning, but a few simple add-ons to your skincare regimen will help leave your skin as soft and bouncy as the marshmallows in your hot chocolate. The Red & Black compiled a list of small steps that can be taken to prevent winter-damage.
Cool it on the hot shower
While a hot shower can be the most magical thing during the freezing months, the shock of going from super cold air to a scorching hot shower can do some damage to the skin. Keep the water warm, and try to shorten the length of your shower as well. If you want to enjoy a nice soak, putting oatmeal in your bath can help to relieve itchy dry skin according to Healthline.
Humidifiers are key
Keeping a humidifier in your bedroom is going to be a skin (and nose) saver. Turning on the heat in your home may leave you nice and cozy but will leave hot, dry air without any moisture. Humidifiers shoot off a mist that keeps moisture in the air and prevents dryness. Another good idea to set the thermostat between 68-72 degrees which will still keep you warm but won’t cause too much damage according to Refinery 29.
Beef up the moisturizer
Make sure to take your moisturizer to the next level and get a very thick face and body cream to keep your skin's natural oils. Healthline also recommends buying an oil-based moisturizer instead of a water-based one and apply it straight after the shower and multiple times a day according to. Don’t forget about your lips and apply a lip balm a few times a day.
SPF
Even if there’s no sun in sight and you’re buried under a thousand layers of clothes, SPF is still important. Despite the season, it’s necessary to protect your skin year round, even if the sun isn’t beaming. Make sure to slather some on 30 minutes before going outside and reapply it often. Snow glare is no joke and can reflect almost 90% of UV radiation.
Be gentle on the skin
Using products with harsh chemicals inside can strip the skin of its natural oils and moisture. Try switching up your body wash or soap to something with more natural ingredients to keep the moisture in. For a facial cleanser, something very simple and bland is key to keep itchiness at bay according to skincare.com.
Avoid alcohol-based and acne products
Products with alcohol, benzoyl peroxide and salicylic acid may help combat acne but won’t do well when it comes to dry skin. Reduce the frequency of applying these products or mix them in with a moisturizer to prevent drying out your skin further.
Exfoliation
Getting off those dry skin layers or patches is key in the winter months and can reveal the soft skin underneath. Try getting a non-physical exfoliator without a harsh scrub that can tear holes in your skin. Use it a few times a week after your gentler cleanser and before your heavier moisturizer. Also, give dry brushing a try to exfoliate the rest of the body without stripping the skin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.