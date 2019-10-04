Historic Athens Porchfest is redefining what it means to perform at a music venue in Athens.
On Sunday, Oct. 6 from 1-7 p.m., Athens-based bands will perform on the front porches of 67 houses in four historic neighborhoods. Residents of Boulevard, Newtown, Buena Vista and Pulaski Heights volunteered their homes for the first Historic Athens Porchfest.
Tommy Valentine, executive director of Historic Athens, said the goal of Porchfest is to draw attention to Athens’ historic neighborhoods and remind everyone of their value.
“These are four of the most beautiful historic neighborhoods anywhere in the world, but definitely here in Athens,” Valentine said.
Porchfest provides a great opportunity for students and families to see live performances from dozens of Athens bands for free, Valentine said, and many of the organization’s members are former University of Georgia students.
Tony Oscar, the drummer for Brazilian forró band Bichos Vivos, said he’s excited for his band to perform for so many people at such a public event.
“It’s so Athens,” Oscar said. “That’s what Athens is all about.”
Among the 69 performers, other notable names in the Porchfest lineup include Kudzu Samurai, Nuclear Tourism, Fishbug and more.
Historic Athens, a nonprofit organization, has been working for 52 years to “celebrate and conserve local community heritage,” Valentine said.
The organization focuses on education and advocacy to inform elected officials and the public about historic preservation and helps “ [the] community maintain its unique identity,” Valentine said.
