After months of virtual performances throughout quarantine, live music has finally returned to the Classic City.
On Friday, Oct. 23, The Classic Center will host an in-person, live musical event that will focus on the sanitation and safety of attendees and performers. The concert will take place at The Classic Center Theatre at 7:30 p.m. and will feature co-headliners Cicada Rhythm and Sam Burchfield.
This event was created in partnership with Terrapin Beer Co. and the Ready, Set, Go Safely initiative as a way to provide guests a fun yet safe concert experience. Theatre and Entertainment Events executive Philip Verrastro said with this event, he hopes The Classic Center can serve as a leader in progressively bringing live entertainment and art back into people’s lives.
“People want so much to get back to any sense of live and in-person ‘anything’ they can, and art and music are so important to many people,” Verrastro said. “This [event] is one step forward and a beginning.”
While promoting this event, The Classic Center wanted to highlight the safety protocols enforced to ensure attendees a safe and socially distanced experience. Measures such as required face coverings, contactless ticketing and concessions and required health affidavits upon entering are some of many procedures that will be put in place, Verrastro said.
This performance was inspired by the success of The Classic Center’s Band Together virtual concert series that took place over the summer. Throughout this series, musicians performed every Thursday night on YouTube to provide attendees with some at-home entertainment as well as raise money for the Athens Area Community Foundation.
Both Cicada Rhythm and Sam Burchfield were chosen to headline this event after being well-received throughout the Band Together project. Though he enjoyed his time being a part of the virtual concert series, Burchfield said he is extremely excited to perform in front of a live audience again.
“[With live performances], there’s a conversation happening between the performer and the audience, and when virtually performing it feels like you’re just projecting outward,” Burchfield said. “So I really appreciate venues and communities that are trying to do [in-person events] in a safe, responsible way.”
Burchfield said he thinks the deprivation of live and in-person music and art has definitely affected people’s minds, bodies and souls throughout the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. In February, Burchfield released his album “Graveyard Flower,” which is about reconnecting with nature and each other, and ironically soon thereafter people were forced to isolate themselves in quarantine for months, Burchfield said.
“I have a lot of hope that live music is the healing that we need,” Burchfield said. “Even if it has to be done in a distanced way, I think it’s so important to be able to gather to share stories and sing together.”
Tickets for the concert are available for purchase on The Classic Center’s website. For reserved seating, tickets will be priced at $17 per person and will also include an additional $4 fee per ticket.
