170616_JF_bishop_0002.jpg

Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services reopened five pools and two splash pads on July 3 for a modified aquatics season. (Photo/Justin Fountain, Justingf@uga.edu)

Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services has reopened five pools and two splash pads for its modified aquatics season.

Admission fees have been waived for all pools and splash pads which reopened Friday, July 3 and will close for the season Sunday, August 2, according to a press release.

Due to COVID-19, capacities at each facility have been limited and will be monitored with the use of colored wristbands as guests enter. If pool capacities are met and a line forms, staff have been instructed to utilize time limits so as many guests as possible can enjoy the facilities, according to the press release.

In addition to limited capacities, the aquatic centers will also deny entry to anyone exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19. Pool toys are prohibited and water fountains, diving boards, slides and climbing walls are closed.

