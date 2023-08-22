Sorority Style: Fashion during UGA Rush

Over the past few years, sorority rush has been placed in the spotlight of social media thanks to the popularity of TikTok, or as some might call it, “RushTok.” Sororities at universities across the country have been producing dance videos and behind the scenes content prior to sorority rush to increase their notoriety and potentially go viral.
A key part of sorority recruitment, and the element that catches most of the attention, is the variety of fashion sported by potential recruits and sorority members.
“It’s really a way of putting your best foot forward,” Taylor Johnson, a junior at the University of Georgia and a member of Delta Zeta, said. “The chapters dress up so then the girls want to dress up and it makes you feel more confident.”
UGA Panhellenic Recruitment took place throughout the third week of August. During round two, potential new members wore their own outfits, consisting mainly of dresses. During round three, they wore the official recruitment shirt with their own choice in bottoms. Here are some of the fashion trends spotted this rush season around Milledge Avenue.
Dresses
UGA Panhellenic hosts a formal recruitment process and, according to their dress code guidelines, potential new members are encouraged to wear semi-formal attire during the process.
The guidelines state that casual skirts and dresses are appropriate for round two, emphasizing lightweight materials to withstand the Georgia heat. Many potential members took this advice with most of them sporting flowy, short dresses with short sleeves.
Although there are guidelines for dress code, the guide emphasizes that recruits should feel comfortable and confident in whatever they wear.
Bright Colors and Patterns
This summer saw the rise of “Barbie Pink,” thanks to the popularity of the new movie, “Barbie.” Flashes of the color could be spotted in a variety of outfits, especially the bright pink hue associated with the film.
Generally, bright colors were seen throughout the streets—a tactic that may have helped potential new members stand out as they went through the recruitment process.
“There were just a lot more patterns this year than normal, and bright colors for sure,” Johnson said. “That was a big thing, a lot of girls wanted to wear bright colors.”
Gamma Chi Vests
A Gamma Chi is a current sorority member who is assigned to a group of potential new members to assist them during the recruitment process. There were 132 Gamma Chis during the process this year, along with 10 Panhellenic executive board members and six head Gamma Chis, according to Johnson, who was a Gamma Chi this year.
Gamma Chi members wear blue vests, head Gamma Chi’s wear purple and the executive board members wear red. The Gamma Chis are also encouraged to decorate their vests with patches, ribbons and even memes to add some personality.
Annie Fogle, a member of Alpha Omicron Pi and a Gamma Chi, decorated her vest with colorful pom-poms around the trim, funny patches and inspirational quotes.
“My goal was to look silly and approachable, just not intimidating,” Fogle said. “I have a bunch of cotton balls glued on me, I can’t be scary.”
Some Gamma Chis also like to include “easter eggs” inside their vests that hint at their sorority affiliation. During the recruitment process, the Gamma Chis must keep their sorority membership a secret from potential new members to avoid any bias.
Many Gamma Chis had a theme for their vest like red and black for UGA or pink for Barbie.
Unique Skirts
During house tours, potential new members wear their recruitment t-shirt paired with their choice in bottoms. Thinking back to her rush experience in 2021, Fogle recalls many potential new members in traditional Southern inspired dress with big sleeves and short, poofy skirts.
This year, Fogle observed longer, midi-length skirts and wide-leg pants compared to the traditional Southern style seen in previous years.
Although sorority rush revolves around traditions that remain year after year, new trends and the influx of fresh faces ensure that the fashion will always come with exciting changes.
“It’s really cool because that’s when they really get to express more of their personality,” Fogle said.