On July 18, Southern Brewing Company will team up with Live Wire Athens and Aubrey Entertainment to host #LoveShack, a socially distanced live music and streaming festival. The event will include a local lineup catered to a livestream audience, with an in-person event presented outside at Southern Brewing Co.
Half the proceeds earned from #LoveShack will be donated to Athfest Educates, a non-profit organization dedicated to sustaining and advancing music and arts education for Athens youth, according to its website. The other half of the earnings will go to Nuçi’s Space, a local health and resource center for musicians.
Troy Aubrey, owner of Aubrey Entertainment, has worked as the talent buyer for the popular local music and arts festival AthFest, which was originally scheduled to take place June 25-28. However, for the first time in 23 years, the festival was canceled due to financial concerns related to COVID-19.
In response to AthFest’s cancelation, Aubrey, alongside Southern Brewing Co. co-founder Brian Roth and Daniel and Brenden Robertson from Live Wire, created #LoveShack to incorporate online streaming and a live event where social distancing guidelines would be put in place, Aubrey said.
“[#LoveShack] is a unique thing because it’s part live and part pre-recorded and live streamed,” Aubrey said. “I’m so excited to be doing this event, and we're going to hopefully use this as a model for doing future events, concerts and fundraisers”
The event will be held on Southern Brewing Co.’s five-acre yard, which will provide optimal space for attendees to enjoy the live music while still adhering to social distancing guidelines. As for performers, artists will also follow a set of rules such as bringing their own microphones and staying behind barricades to avoid close interaction with audience members, Aubrey said.
#LoveShack’s presenting sponsor, Nabo Realty, was also affected by AthFest’s cancelation since it typically serves as one of its sponsors. Subsequently, when Nabo’s chief financial officer and director of marketing, Rachel Allen, found out about #LoveShack, she and her team decided to jump on the opportunity to become a presenting sponsor.
“Music is the balm for the soul, and it’s such an integral part of Athens culture,” Allen said. “So I like how [#LoveShack] gives people an opportunity to experience a music festival with some of Athens’ beloved artists, but in a really safe way.”
At the in-person portion of the event, there will be live performances by Caroline Aiken, Underground Springhouse, Kevn Kinney and more, according to the official #LoveShack Eventbrite page. There will also be local food trucks and vendors on site.
Doors will open at 5 p.m., and the event will start off with a live set by DJ Osmose until 7 p.m. After his set, the lineup of live acts will begin performing, and the pre-recorded songs will be broadcasted through the sound system throughout the evening.
Tickets can be purchased on the official #LoveShack Eventbrite page for $15 per person. Those who purchase have the option to attend the outdoor live event, tune in via livestream or do a mix of both. All purchasers will be emailed a secret link prior to the event which will grant them access to the live feed, Aubrey said.
#LoveShack also welcomes all guests ages 18 and older, and minors can attend with a parent or legal guardian. Face masks are encouraged to be worn by all attendees. There will also be masks available at the venue for guests who are in need of one, Aubrey said.
