Lights are being strung, shoppers are busily pacing shopping centers and malls and students at the University of Georgia’s campus are wrapping up finals and heading home. Christmas is just two short weeks away and the stress of finding the perfect gifts, getting home prepared for friends and family and putting up decorations make the frigid December air seem even colder. Luckily if you’re still in Athens for the holiday season, we’ve got a number of alcoholic beverages that will keep you warm in the winter wind and weaken the worry.
Hi-Lo Lounge: Hot toddy
With the holiday busyness and the drop in temperatures, colds are common during this season. Although not as trusted as rest and over the counter cough medicines, the vitamin C from the lemons in the hot toddy may help shorten the duration of the cold, and the honey could help soothe throat irritation. This spot in Normaltown serves its cocktail with Four Roses Bourbon and garnishes it with clove, cinnamon and nutmeg.
The Expat: Irish coffee
Located in the Five Points neighborhood, this bistro is known for its savory dishes and small plates. However, the eatery’s drink menu contains a section for dessert drinks that will control the chill and satisfy your sweet tooth even when not paired with a meal. Made with a robust brew from Athens’ very own 1000 Faces Coffee on North Thomas Street, High Wire Revival Sorghum Whiskey and topped with whipped cream, this cocktail provides a luscious last call or lunchtime liquor mixture. If you’re a warrior of the winter temperatures, you can even ask for it iced.
Hendershot’s: The Queen’s Dutchman
Athens-based coffee franchise Jittery Joe’s partnered with the daytime coffee shop and nighttime concert venue and bar to create the “45” and “78” signature blends that consumers get to choose for this drink’s base. The medium or dark roast is paired with minty creme de menthe and topped with chocolate sauce and whipped cream to create a tasty seasonal treat to take the edge off.
Manhattan Cafe: Hot spiced chai
This classic winter drink gets a kick with the addition of Sailor Jerry’s, a 92 proof spiced rum, and whipped cream. Although it may seem like a simple recipe that could be made at home, the cafe’s interior, dotted with vintage furniture and signs, creates the perfect atmosphere. Plus, the bar on North Hull Street has a whole menu of other warm beverages and appetizers to accompany your beverage.
Walker’s Pub: Salty turtle
The booths and chairs of Walker’s Pub are filled with students who are studying, people catching up over coffee and and hungry patrons snacking downtown during the day. But by night, the space turns into a home to a number of specialty cocktails. Combining hot chocolate with rich Godiva chocolate liqueur, Stoli vanilla vodka and whipped cream on, the warm beverage is a sweet addition to the beers and iced cocktails that are on the pub’s menu. The drink is finished with drizzles of caramel and chocolate syrup on top to decorate the “turtle’s shell” and then sprinkled with salt to add a sweet and salty combination.
