To provide a space that both educates and allows people to share their stories, the University of Georgia Health Center will host its second annual Let's Talk Bodies: A Spoken Word event in the Tate Theatre during National Eating Awareness Week.
Held during the week of Feb. 24, National Eating Awareness Week is a weeklong outreach effort organized to improve public awareness of eating disorders and disorder-adjacent behaviors, according to the National Eating Disorders Association website.
Let's Talk Bodies will explore the impact of body image and disordered eating through poetry, songs and a discussion panel with Belcher and another dietician and therapist.
The event will consist of around 10 presenters who have sent in submissions. Dunn said last year's submissions ranged from songs to poetry to journal-like reflections. Students have the opportunity to either perform their submissions themselves or submit their work anonymously and have it read by someone else.
The first spoken word event in 2019 was a “shot in the dark,” said Molly Dunn, a peer mentor coordinator and prevention educator Dunn. However, it was a hit with the amount of students who attended and the amount of submissions the events organizers received.
Staci Belcher, a nutrition counseling coordinator in the UGA Health Promotions Department said the theme of last year’s NEDA Week centered around “empowering people to live their stories” and providing a space for them to share those experiences. The 2020 theme is the same.
“A huge part of recovery that can be really healing for people is just owning your story,” said Belcher.
Belcher hopes this year's performers will feel supported by the audience and for the event to serve as a source of connection to people with similar experiences. Through last year's event, the Health Center found there was a “big need” for a conversation about body image, said Dunn.
“Struggling with body image is often a universal experience most people can relate to. Really we hope to normalize that experience of you are not alone if you feel uncomfortable in your body,” said Belcher.
Belcher said a person's experiences, genetic predisposition, family history and society’s emphasis on “dieting and making our bodies smaller” are reasons that can contribute to the development of an eating disorder. However, Belcher emphasized the beginning of everyone's story is different even when the diagnosis is the same.
The perception that eating disorders “exist in a certain size, shape or color of a body” is a big stereotype, Belcher said. The development of an eating disorder goes beyond age and gender expression. Belcher said society perpetuates “the idea that you can tell that a person has an eating disorder simply by looking at them.”
UGA has many different resources available to support individuals who are seeking help when battling an eating disorder, Belcher said. Along with herself, psychologists such as Lauren Pucci, who works within the UHC’s counseling and psychiatric services. provide a number of resources to help.
Be Well Peer Educators: BeYOU is an organization within the Health Center run by Belcher and Dunn. The organization promotes positive body image through workshops and interactive student-led programs. BeYOU workshops cover topics like social media, body image myths and how to navigate conversations about body image in everyday life.
For friends and family members who feel as though someone they’re close to is dealing with an eating disorder, Belcher recommends following the guidelines laid out by the NEDA website.
“There is no sick enough, everyone who is struggling deserves to get care,” Belcher said.
