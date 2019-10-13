Dying for fun? Scary stories, creative crafts and games for the whole family are among this year’s festivities for the Halloween season. The Red & Black compiled a list of events to celebrate this spooky season while also having a “gourd” time.
Pumpkin Hunt
When: Oct. 15, 6 p.m.
Where: Lay Park Community Center
Price: $2
Bring the little ones out to Lay Park for an evening of Halloween-themed family fun hosted by Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services. Crafts, games and a hunt for candy-filled mini pumpkins are included in admission. Pre-registration is required.
One Spooky Night: Vintage Halloween Carnival
When: Oct. 23, 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: Athens-Clarke County Library Library
Price: Free
Ghost stories, shadow puppetry, crafts, games and more await all who attend the Athens-Clarke County Library’s 20th Halloween celebration. Attendees can explore the haunted Storyroom and go trick-or-treating throughout the library in their best costumes.
'Ghosts of Athens' Ghost Tour and Book Signing
When: Oct. 24, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Graduate Athens
Price: Free
Ghost story junkies and thrill seekers, beware. Join author Tracy Adkins for a book signing of “Ghosts of Athens,” and learn about the haunted histories of more than 30 Athens locations including the Morton Theatre, The Foundry and the Old Athens Cemetery. Attendees will also tour locations around the Graduate Athens Hotel property featured in the book.
Trick-or-Treat and Pumpkin Carving Contest
When: Oct. 26, 12-2 p.m.
Where: J&J Flea Market
Price: Free
It’s time to dust off that book of pumpkin carving stencils — J&J Flea Market will feature its first pumpkin carving contest, as well as trick-or-treating throughout the market. Pumpkins must be carved prior to arrival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.