Although the Georgia heat may not be aware, the month of October has arrived and with it comes excitement for Halloween.
As stores bring out their skeleton decorations and the seasonal pumpkin spice latte returns, Athenians look forward to a semi-normal Halloween experience this year. The city has various events in celebration and The Red & Black has compiled just a few of the most exciting ones.
Washington Farms
The Washington Farms is open every weekend through Nov. 7 for the fall season with tickets priced at $16, according to its website. Attractions include a pumpkin patch, corn maze, bouncy houses and more.
Zombie Farms Haunted Trail
The trail, located in Winterville, Georgia, is open every Friday and Saturday night in October. The trail is three-fourths of a mile and follows a Hollywood theme, according to the Zombie Farms website. There will also be scary stories and a rope maze. Tickets are $20-$25 and can be purchased online or at the gate.
‘Boo at the Zoo’ at Bear Hollow
Starting Oct. 15 and going until Oct. 31, the Bear Hollow Zoo will host a Halloween-themed scavenger hunt, filled with decorative inflatables. Visitors can go through the scavenger hunt at their own pace and registration is not required, according to the Athens-Clarke County website.
Historic Athens Death & Mourning Candlelight Tour
The Historic Athens Welcome Center will host special Halloween-themed tours where visitors can learn about Regency death and mourning customs. The parlor and dining room of the Church-Waddel-Brumby House, where the center is located, will be decorated to reflect the theme, according to the Historic Athens Welcome Center website. Tickets are priced at $15 and can be purchased online.
BooButante Drag Show
The Athens Showgirl Cabaret will have three Halloween-themed drag shows this month, including the BooButante show at the 40 Watt on Oct. 23. The show will feature drag star Detox from RuPaul’s Drag Race. Proceeds from the event will go to HIV/AIDS support and education efforts in Georgia, according to Cabaret’s website. Tickets are $30, and vaccine cards required to enter the venue.
Wild Rumpus Halloween Parade and Spectacle
From Oct. 29-Oct. 30, downtown Athens will be home to the 13th annual Wild Rumpus. Athenians are invited to dress in their Halloween costumes and march in the parade while also enjoying live music and parties, according to the Wild Rumpus website. The event has not been canceled, but it is still awaiting a permit from the ACC government which depends on the number of COVID-19 cases in the area.