Vanessa Tam/Staff

For college students, this year has presented challenges especially with the return to in-person learning, but one thing that has helped many is music.

Towards the end of every year, the music platform Spotify gifts users with a feature known as Spotify Wrapped. The feature contains a compilation of all of a user's listening history over the year and gives them personalized statistics of top songs, artists, genres and other categories. This year, other categories included an audio aura and Wrapped Blend that compares stats between friends.

Since 2016, the release of Spotify Wrapped has become an anticipated event for many music lovers and users of the platform. This year’s Spotify Wrapped released on Dec. 1 and The Red & Black asked University of Georgia students about the reveal of what they’ve been jamming to nonstop.

Logan Delarber

Spotify Wrapped 1

Logan Delarber, a freshman psychology major, listened to 31,000 minutes of music this year. (Photo/Jim Bass)

 

Top Song: “Solo” by Frank Ocean

Top Artist: Kanye West

Top Genre: Alternative hip-hop

Minutes: 31,000

Delarber, a freshman psychology major, read a familiar name as her Spotify Wrapped results showed West as her top artist for the third consecutive year. Coincidentally, she also wore a handmade sweatshirt with West's album “The Life of Pablo” on the front.

Delarber said she listens to music whenever possible, especially in the evening to unwind from classes. She believes music is an important part of people’s lives.

“Music is a way to connect with other people, especially when talking about each other's Spotify Wrapped,” Delarber said. “It is also a way I have made a lot of friends.”

Abbi Toews

Spotify Wrapped 2

Abbi Toews, a junior plant biology major, listened to 22,467 minutes of music this year. (Photo/Jim Bass)

Top Song: “Kyoto” by Phoebe Bridgers

Top Artist: Janelle Monáe

Top Genre: Indie pop

Minutes: 22,467

Toews, a junior plant biology major, often looks forward to seeing their Spotify Wrapped every year and was satisfied with this year’s installment. Toews mostly listens to music in the car while driving back and forth from their hometown of Tifton, Georgia.

Kimberly Rios

Spotify Wrapped 3

Kimberly Rios, a sophomore human development major, listened to 27,887 minutes of music this year. (Photo/Jim Bass)

Top Song: “Blue World” by Mac Miller

Top Artist: Mac Miller

Top Genre: Pop rap

Minutes: 27,887

While on a break from studying for finals, sophomore human development major Rios listened to her tunes outside of Main Library to relax.

While Rios looks forward to her own Spotify Wrapped, she also enjoys seeing other people’s stats. She described a person’s music taste as their own “art palette” that shows a lot about their personality.

“You can learn so much about someone through their music tastes and that’s why I love seeing people posting their Wrapped,” Rios said. “I don't get annoyed, I enjoy listening to other people's playlists.”

Flynn Kelly

Spotify Wrapped 4

Flynn Kelly, a senior political science and psychology double major, listened to 57,381 minutes of music this year. (Photo/Jim Bass)

Top Song: “The Adults are Talking” by The Strokes

Top Artist: Electric Light Orchestra

Top Genre: Classic rock

Minutes: 57,381

Kelly, a senior political science and psychology double major, is a longtime Spotify user who was also excited to see his results for this year’s Spotify Wrapped. He is oftentimes surprised at which songs and artists appear at the top. This year, The Strokes’ opening song on their latest album, “The New Abnormal,” sat at top alongside a familiar in Kelly’s rotation, Electric Light Orchestra.

Robert Malone

Spotify Wrapped 5

Robert Malone, a junior finance major, listened to 46,000 minutes of music this year. (Photo/Jim Bass)

Top Song: “Sugaree” by Phosphorescent, Jenny Lewis and Friends

Top Artist: Grateful Dead

Top Genre: Jam bands

Minutes: 46,000

Malone, a junior finance major, found himself listening to Grateful Dead a lot throughout the year with the band being his top artist and his top song being a cover of one of their tracks.

Outside of listening to plenty of music, Malone also sings and plays guitar. He said that he often uses music as an outlet and a form of expression.

Ameen Alaraj

Spotify Wrapped 6

Ameen Alaraj, a freshman mechanical engineering major, listened to 22,947 minutes of music this year. (Photo/Jim Bass)

Top Song: “Internet Sensation” by Lil Durk

Top Artist: Lil Baby

Top Genre: Chicago rap

Minutes: 22,947

Alaraj, a freshman mechanical engineering major, mostly listened to music while walking around UGA’s campus. He also turns to music, specifically Chicago rap, when he wants to feel less stressed.

Sabrina Haider

Spotify Wrapped 7

Sabrina Haider, a junior biology and psychology double major, listened to 45,000 minutes of music this year. (Photo/Jim Bass)

Top Song: “New Person, Same Old Mistakes” by Tame Impala

Artist: Nicki Minaj

Genre: R&B

Minutes: 45,000

Haider, a junior biology and psychology double major, found a lot of variety in her Spotify Wrapped results with three different genres taking her top spots.

As a Spotify user since 2015, Haider witnessed the origin of Spotify Wrapped, which she said has given her the opportunity to see how her music taste has changed over the years.

Connely Doizé

Spotify Wrapped 8

Connely Doizé, a law student, listened to 54,205 minutes of music this year. (Photo/Jim Bass)

Top Song: “shining on my ex” by bbno$ and Yung Gravy

Top Artist: Ashnikko

Top Genre: Dance pop

Minutes: 54,205

Doizé, a law student, has seen her music taste slowly change from classic rock to dance pop thanks to her Spotify Wrapped results. She wishes they would give even more information about her music listening habits.

This year, Doizé listened to a lot of music while home alone with her dog. She said music is a good form of entertainment as well as a good way to relax after a long day.

Natalia Sanchez

Spotify Wrapped 9

Natalia Sanchez, a freshman economics major, listened to 24,000 minutes of music this year. (Photo/Jim Bass)

Top Song: “Good Days” by SZA

Top Artist: Bad Bunny

Top Genre: Reggaeton

Minutes: 24,000

Sanchez, a freshman economics major, was listening to music while returning from rewarding herself a gift due to finals week. She often listens to music to celebrate an occasion or an accomplishment.

Sanchez also finds music to be a way to connect with her Mexican and Cuban heritage. She is unable to see her Mexican family members, so listening to Mexican music on Spotify has helped her keep that connection alive.

David Oum

Spotify Wrapped 10

David Oum, a junior management major, listened to 48,906 minutes of music this year. (Photo/Jim Bass)

Top Song: “You Better Know” by Red Velvet

Top Artist: Red Velvet

Top Genre: K-pop

Minutes: 48,906

Oum, a junior management major, listened to the K-pop band Red Velvet for much of the year, making the band his top artist. Oum said he often listens to music going to and from class, while studying and on the bus. He loves music and its ability to brighten his mood if he is having a rough day or feeling low.