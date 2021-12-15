For college students, this year has presented challenges especially with the return to in-person learning, but one thing that has helped many is music.
Towards the end of every year, the music platform Spotify gifts users with a feature known as Spotify Wrapped. The feature contains a compilation of all of a user's listening history over the year and gives them personalized statistics of top songs, artists, genres and other categories. This year, other categories included an audio aura and Wrapped Blend that compares stats between friends.
Since 2016, the release of Spotify Wrapped has become an anticipated event for many music lovers and users of the platform. This year’s Spotify Wrapped released on Dec. 1 and The Red & Black asked University of Georgia students about the reveal of what they’ve been jamming to nonstop.
Logan Delarber
Top Song: “Solo” by Frank Ocean
Top Artist: Kanye West
Top Genre: Alternative hip-hop
Minutes: 31,000
Delarber, a freshman psychology major, read a familiar name as her Spotify Wrapped results showed West as her top artist for the third consecutive year. Coincidentally, she also wore a handmade sweatshirt with West's album “The Life of Pablo” on the front.
Delarber said she listens to music whenever possible, especially in the evening to unwind from classes. She believes music is an important part of people’s lives.
“Music is a way to connect with other people, especially when talking about each other's Spotify Wrapped,” Delarber said. “It is also a way I have made a lot of friends.”
Abbi Toews
Top Song: “Kyoto” by Phoebe Bridgers
Top Artist: Janelle Monáe
Top Genre: Indie pop
Minutes: 22,467
Toews, a junior plant biology major, often looks forward to seeing their Spotify Wrapped every year and was satisfied with this year’s installment. Toews mostly listens to music in the car while driving back and forth from their hometown of Tifton, Georgia.
Kimberly Rios
Top Song: “Blue World” by Mac Miller
Top Artist: Mac Miller
Top Genre: Pop rap
Minutes: 27,887
While on a break from studying for finals, sophomore human development major Rios listened to her tunes outside of Main Library to relax.
While Rios looks forward to her own Spotify Wrapped, she also enjoys seeing other people’s stats. She described a person’s music taste as their own “art palette” that shows a lot about their personality.
“You can learn so much about someone through their music tastes and that’s why I love seeing people posting their Wrapped,” Rios said. “I don't get annoyed, I enjoy listening to other people's playlists.”
Flynn Kelly
Top Song: “The Adults are Talking” by The Strokes
Top Artist: Electric Light Orchestra
Top Genre: Classic rock
Minutes: 57,381
Kelly, a senior political science and psychology double major, is a longtime Spotify user who was also excited to see his results for this year’s Spotify Wrapped. He is oftentimes surprised at which songs and artists appear at the top. This year, The Strokes’ opening song on their latest album, “The New Abnormal,” sat at top alongside a familiar in Kelly’s rotation, Electric Light Orchestra.
Robert Malone
Top Song: “Sugaree” by Phosphorescent, Jenny Lewis and Friends
Top Artist: Grateful Dead
Top Genre: Jam bands
Minutes: 46,000
Malone, a junior finance major, found himself listening to Grateful Dead a lot throughout the year with the band being his top artist and his top song being a cover of one of their tracks.
Outside of listening to plenty of music, Malone also sings and plays guitar. He said that he often uses music as an outlet and a form of expression.
Ameen Alaraj
Top Song: “Internet Sensation” by Lil Durk
Top Artist: Lil Baby
Top Genre: Chicago rap
Minutes: 22,947
Alaraj, a freshman mechanical engineering major, mostly listened to music while walking around UGA’s campus. He also turns to music, specifically Chicago rap, when he wants to feel less stressed.
Sabrina Haider
Top Song: “New Person, Same Old Mistakes” by Tame Impala
Artist: Nicki Minaj
Genre: R&B
Minutes: 45,000
Haider, a junior biology and psychology double major, found a lot of variety in her Spotify Wrapped results with three different genres taking her top spots.
As a Spotify user since 2015, Haider witnessed the origin of Spotify Wrapped, which she said has given her the opportunity to see how her music taste has changed over the years.
Connely Doizé
Top Song: “shining on my ex” by bbno$ and Yung Gravy
Top Artist: Ashnikko
Top Genre: Dance pop
Minutes: 54,205
Doizé, a law student, has seen her music taste slowly change from classic rock to dance pop thanks to her Spotify Wrapped results. She wishes they would give even more information about her music listening habits.
This year, Doizé listened to a lot of music while home alone with her dog. She said music is a good form of entertainment as well as a good way to relax after a long day.
Natalia Sanchez
Top Song: “Good Days” by SZA
Top Artist: Bad Bunny
Top Genre: Reggaeton
Minutes: 24,000
Sanchez, a freshman economics major, was listening to music while returning from rewarding herself a gift due to finals week. She often listens to music to celebrate an occasion or an accomplishment.
Sanchez also finds music to be a way to connect with her Mexican and Cuban heritage. She is unable to see her Mexican family members, so listening to Mexican music on Spotify has helped her keep that connection alive.
David Oum
Top Song: “You Better Know” by Red Velvet
Top Artist: Red Velvet
Top Genre: K-pop
Minutes: 48,906
Oum, a junior management major, listened to the K-pop band Red Velvet for much of the year, making the band his top artist. Oum said he often listens to music going to and from class, while studying and on the bus. He loves music and its ability to brighten his mood if he is having a rough day or feeling low.