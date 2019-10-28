The city of Athens is not only rich in culture, music and sports, but it’s also rich in programs one can reach out to for support and treatment when impacted by breast cancer. There are also a number of fundraisers in Athens that go towards the cause. In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, The Red & Black has compiled a list of organizations which go above and beyond taking care of patients and families.
Loran Smith Center for Cancer Support
A program within Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, the Loran Smith Center for Cancer Support offers help to patients and their families. This program offers free services which include yoga, nutrition instruction, art classes and counseling. These services are open to people in any stage of their cancer journey as well as those who are not Piedmont patients.
Mobile Mammography Unit
This is a portable clinic that is an extension of Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center. According to the Athens Regional Breast Health Center fact sheet, “the unit is staffed with female radiologic technologists, specially trained and certified in mammographic imaging.” The unit meets the standards of the American College of Radiology (ACR) and the Mammography Quality Standards Act (MQSA), and also allows patients to come in for a screening whether registered or making a drop-by appointment. The mission of the Mobile Mammography Unit is to help women get convenient breast screenings in and around the Athens area.
Women’s Imaging Center
The Women’s Imaging Center at St. Mary’s hospital offers a wide range of high-tech cancer detection and treatment. The center also announced the arrival of the latest advancement breast cancer detection, 3D Mammography, which “decreases superimposition of normal structures for better breast tissue visualization,” according to its website. However, treatments are only half of the program’s focus as the center strives to provide a compassionate and caring environment to ensure the patient’s well-being.
The Tyanna Foundation
The nonprofit organization was formed by the five O’Brien sisters in honor of their mother, Tyanna, who lost her battle with breast cancer. Every year, they host BreastFest Athens which attracts over 600 people annually. The foundation hopes to use its services to create awareness of breast cancer in the community and fundraise money for breast cancer research.
