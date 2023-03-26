Clean & declutter
Wanting to freshen up your room, but not sure where to start? Begin with the basics. Wash your bedding, knock down cobwebs and give your bathroom and kitchen a deep clean. If you need a little more guidance with your spring cleaning battle plans, a quick search brings up checklists and guides, like this 30-Day Spring Cleaning Checklist from The Spruce, which might help you get started.
Get Organized
If you’re already deep-cleaning your space, it doesn’t hurt to tackle clutter as well. This doesn’t mean you have to splurge on organization bins or go completely with the Marie Kondo method. Simply reorganizing desk drawers, closet spaces, medicine cabinets and stacks of paper can make your space feel more put together, while setting your mind at ease.
If you find yourself with a lot of things to get rid of, be sure to see The Red & Black’s list of thrift stores accepting donations this spring.
Switch up your décor
Once your space is nice and tidy, switch things up for a new look. You may want to try rearranging furniture in your living room or bedroom — this simple practice can help spark creativity and give you a fresh outlook. If you’re in a smaller space like a dorm room, you can try rearranging smaller items, like wall hangings and throw pillows, for a similar effect.
Or buy some new items
If you have some extra cash on hand, picking up a few new items can really transform your space.
Local interior design outfit and retail shop Metal + Petal stocks more affordable items among their upscale offerings, like an $18 cheetah art print or an organically-shaped, amber vase for $20.
Other stores downtown, such as Epiphany Athens, Urban Outfitters and Bear Hug Honey Company, sell items ranging from candle holders to tea towels. And if you really want to stretch your dollar, thrift shopping for decor at stores like America’s Thrift is a great way to save some money while still bringing home new-to-you treasures.
Try out some new scents
Spring is a new beginning, and it’s the perfect time to make the switch from wintery candles to something a little more seasonal. Floral, citrusy and herbal scents can help make your space smell as fresh as it looks.
Athens-based Justwick candles has been making their multicolored pillar candles since 1971. In downtown Athens, Athens Soap Company sells fragrant soap, candles, bath bombs and more. Community carries a large collection of locally made candles, (plus room sprays, hand soaps and lotions) so you’re sure to find a scent you like.
Bring the outdoors in
Of course, one of the best parts of spring is watching nature come to life after a few months of cold, rainy weather. What better way to brighten up your interior than bringing some of the outdoors in? Open up your windows or bring in some new houseplants or flowers.
Daily Groceries Co-op frequently offers freshly cut, locally grown flowers from farms like R&R Secret Farm. If you’re on the market for a new houseplant, the experts at Foxglove Plant Bar can help you decide which plant may be right for your space.
And don’t forget to get outside
If you have a porch or patio space, spring is the perfect time to revive it. Start by sweeping away dead leaves, clearing away dead plants, refilling bird feeders and wiping down your outdoor furniture.
To bring some plant life to your patio, you can buy colorful potted flowers and hanging baskets at Cofer’s Home & Garden Showplace, the oldest family garden center in the state, celebrating over 100 years in business. If you want your plants to come back season after season, you can also browse the garden store’s selection of perennials.