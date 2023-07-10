As the weather gets hotter and you find yourself spending more time indoors, a movie can be a good way to pass the time. The Red & Black staff gave their favorite movies to watch in the summer to add to your must watch list.
Jim Bass, Editor in Chief
“The Swimmer”
Directed by Frank Perry
“It's my favorite summer film this year because, although it feels so depressing and the main character is not a good person, a lot of the imagery and cinematography that is overall centered around swimming pools really makes me want to get a strawberry lemonade and enjoy rewatching.”
Jesse Wood, Assistant Culture Editor
“Jaws”
Directed by Steven Spielberg
“Jaws is such a classic. It’s set during the summer, so it’s perfect. It’s always been a staple of my summers to watch it with my mom, and the older I’ve gotten, the more I love it.”
Owen Warden, Sports Editor
“The Sandlot”
Directed by David Mickey Evans
“An absolute classic that just fits with the current MLB baseball season and a movie that I like to go back to, especially during the summer.”
Jayden Henson, Managing Editor
“Interstellar”
Directed by Christopher Nolan
“It is a great film to watch on a rainy summer day because it is pretty long, but it captures your attention the entire time. It is a really mind blowing movie. Every time I watch it, I pick up on a new detail I missed from the times before.”
Landen Todd, Photo Editor
“The Perks of Being a Wallflower”
Directed by Stephen Chbosky
“I think it is the best coming of age movie and has some of the best quotes. It’s my favorite summer film because it takes me back to being in high school when I first watched it and just relating to a lot of struggles that you face as you continue to grow in life and you can still find it relatable.”
Allison Mawn, News Editor
“Mamma Mia!”
Directed by Phyllida Lloyd
“It’s fun and lighthearted and has great songs. It always puts me in a good mood.”
Laney Martin, Assistant Photo Editor
“Enchanted”
Directed by Kevin Lima
“It's always been a family favorite and a fun feel-good movie. The music and acting are great, there are so many funny scenes and we always watch it every year.”
Avni Trivedi, Culture Editor
"The Parent Trap"
Directed by Nancy Meyers
"This movie is so nostalgic for me. I vividly remember watching it every summer with a big bowl of popcorn. It's such a feel-good movie - I can't think of a better movie to watch in the summer."