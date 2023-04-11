As the weather gets warmer, the sunny skies call for a shady tree, a picnic blanket and a good book to pass the time. The Red & Black staff gave their best recommendations for books to add to your spring TBR list.
Allison Mawn, Breaking News Reporter
“Six of Crows” by Leigh Bardugo
“This book has everything you could want: amazing characters, writing that flows, a heist and plot twists on top of plot twists. Bardugo is my favorite author and this is her best book.”
“Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
“Reid is an amazing author. Her books are impossible to put down and her characters feel so real, especially the ones in this book. You root for them and against them at the same time.”
Abbie Herrin, Digital Design Editor
“Sea of Tranquility” by Emily St. John Mandel
“‘Sea of Tranquility’ is about how three seemingly different people, all from different times and places, are connected in some way or another. It's really well written and was published about a year ago. It's a great piece of speculative fiction, plus it has time travel!”
Sydney Bishop, Assistant Culture Editor
“The Sound of Gravel” by Ruth Wariner
“Born in a Mormon polygamist cult in Mexico, the 39th of her father’s 42 children, Wariner’s memoir is a devastating testament to the strength of the human spirit, the will to survive and the hard truth that those who love you will often fail you. While the book tackles many hard and uncomfortable topics, I found myself thoroughly engrossed and could not stop turning the pages. A recommendation for anyone looking for a well-written memoir with a story sure to inspire and move.”
“Slouching Towards Bethlehem” by Joan Didion
“A collection of essays written largely about 1960s California and its mythology filled my notebook with all of the wonderful parts of these pages. And trust me, those are infinite. Authentic, daring and with a blazing prose, Didion offers readers a slice of the California sun. Favorite essays included: ‘Some Dreamers of the Golden Dream,’ ‘Where the Kissing Never Stops,’ ‘On Keeping a Notebook,’ ‘On Self-Respect,’ ‘Rock of Ages,’ ‘Los Angeles Notebook’ and ‘Goodbye to All That.’”
Jim Bass, Podcast Editor
“Just Kids” by Patti Smith
“This book is one that was recommended by a friend of mine and it’s so beautiful. The storytelling of Patti Smith is incredible and it invests you into her perspective in life so easily.”
Lucinda Warnke, Enterprise Editor
“Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin
“It’s so well written and is a wonderful exploration of relationships and identity. Even if you aren’t into video games, it’s so vibrant and emotional and filled with such memorable characters it will hold your attention to the very end.”
Ellie Pool, Eat & Drink Editor
“Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng
“This book is a perfect thriller/mystery that unfurls as you read and holds your interest all the way through. Very well written and hard to put down!”
“Carrie Soto is Back” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
“I would recommend any book by Reid. Her books have so many layers to them and are SO enjoyable. This is such a powerful story with beautifully written characters that you come to love so much.”
Lilly Kersh, Culture Editor
“My Year of Rest and Relaxation” by Ottessa Moshfegh
“This book roped me in from page one. It follows a young woman who attempts to hibernate for an entire year through the use of prescription medications to escape her life’s problems. It had plenty of satire, comedy and cynicism, and I felt immersed in the protagonist's aloof world of early 2000s Manhattan. If you're an insomniac, this book might inspire you to catch up on sleep.”