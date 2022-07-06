The summer break gives many college students the opportunity to relax, vacation and enjoy themselves without worrying as much about schoolwork. Many college students find time in the break to put in earbuds and listen to their favorite music on repeat as they enjoy the time off.
The Red & Black staff shared the music that they have had on repeat this summer and what makes it so enjoyable to them.
Carson Barrett, Opinion Editor
Song: “No One Dies From Love” by Tove Lo
“I'm in love with the synth that she uses throughout the song. It's very emotionally charged but is a breakup song that you can dance to as well.”
The new Tove Lo single “No One Dies From Love” released in May and has been on repeat for many college students including Barrett this summer.
Trevyn Gray, Newsletter Editor
Songs: “Impersonator” and “Put on Repeat” by Sabrina Claudio
“‘Impersonator’ and ‘Put on Repeat’ have been my anthems since they dropped. A nice combination of nuances in rhythmic flow and engineering creates a nice sound, and it doesn't hurt that they're about relationships - one good and one bad.”
Maddie Brechtel, News Editor
Song: “PIECES” by Elley Duhé
Album: “Superache” by Conan Gray
“[‘PIECES’] just gives off women empowerment vibes... The chorus is killer. I've also been listening to basically all of Conan Gray's new album [‘Superache’]. It's a no skip one and so emotional and vulnerable but so catchy. The melodies are all amazing.”
Molly Linder, Sports Editor
Song: “Somebody to Love” by Queen
Artists: Queen and ABBA
“This summer I have been digging the oldies. I love 70/80/90s music, and nothing beats Queen’s ‘Somebody to Love’. I have always loved this kind of music… My Mom was a big fan of this era of music, so I basically grew up listening to amazing bands like Queen, ABBA, etc.”
Martina Essert, Managing Editor
Album: “In Between Dreams” by Jack Johnson
Artists: Zach Bryan and Rainbow Kitten Surprise
[‘In Between Dreams’] is the perfect nostalgic summer album for driving with the windows down or to play in my apartment while I'm cooking dinner! I've also been listening to a lot of Zach Bryan, specifically ‘Heading South’, and Rainbow Kitten Surprise. This summer I've been really enjoying more chill and calm music than in years past and those artists fit perfectly into my vibe.”
Jim Bass, Culture Editor
Album: “Flower of Devotion” by Dehd
Artists: Dehd, Big Thief, Jeffrey Lewis, Townes Van Zandt
“I’ve spent the past few months jamming out to the indie-rock band Dehd, especially their album ‘Flower of Devotion’. The album has such a unique and colorful sound and has become a staple for me when driving back and forth between Athens and my hometown. I have also been listening to lots of Big Thief, Jeffrey Lewis and Townes Van Zandt, which are three completely different artists, but all have beautiful, impactful songwriting capabilities that each strike a chord with me every time I put them on.”