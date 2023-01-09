As students gear up for the national championship, excitement is high, and every watch party needs the right playlist to set the mood. The Red & Black staff shared their top playlist picks to get ready for gameday.
Sydney Bishop, Assistant Culture Editor
Songs: “Come On Eileen” by Dexys Midnight Runners, “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” by Whitney Houston
“Both songs encompass the feelings of being young and free. Not to mention they're so familiar that any friend will want to join in with you and dance in preparation for a chill Saturday.”
Libby Hobbs, Copy Editor and DEI Chair
Songs: “Krypton Fanfare” by the Redcoat Marching Band, “We're Not Gonna Take It” by Twisted Sister, “Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting” by Elton John
“I have a lot of favorites but my top has to be the Krypton Fanfare because, duh. This fourth quarter tradition is one of the most magical things to experience, especially when it's a night game.
Two close seconds are ‘We're Not Gonna Take It’ by Twisted Sister and the ‘Saturday’ song that plays before the game starts. When I think of these two songs, I can vividly hear the loud cheers, feel the warm sun and see the red streamers waving in the air!”
Owen Warden, Assistant Sports Editor
Song: “Renegade” by Paramore
“I'm a big fan of anything from Kendrick Lamar. Great music to work out to and to get pumped before a game. I’d also say stuff from Paramore like ‘Renegade’ are among my favorites. Just great energizers.”
Kelly Gago, Video Desk Editor
Song: “BOOKER T” by Bad Bunny
“I love Bad Bunny and this song gets me in the mood every time. And he raps about being a champion, like [wrestler] Booker T.”
Katie Tucker, Assistant Photo Editor
Song: “Baba O'Riley” by the Who
“‘[Baba O’Reily]’ is an essential addition to any gameday soundtrack, whether you’re yelling it in Sanford [Stadium] or yelling it in your apartment.”