Music is one of the most essential aspects of many college students’ lives. Between walking to classes, jamming out in the car or setting the tone for a party, students are always looking for new music.
The Red & Black staff shared music they’re listening to at the moment and if it’s the right thing for you, too.
Dania Kalaji, Assistant Campus News Editor and Diversity & Inclusion Chair
Artist: Tame Impala
“I've been listening to all things Tame Impala. From his 2010 album ‘InnerSpeaker’ with songs like ‘Solitude Is Bliss’ and ‘Why [Won’t] You Make Up Your Mind?’ which was sampled in A$AP Rocky's single ‘Sundress’ to his newest groovy, thoughtful and psychedelic sound of the 2020 album ‘The Slow Rush.’
“Tame Impala is a timeless and unique artist who mixes the sounds of yesterday, today and tomorrow. Each of his songs or works that he produces with other artists, such as ‘Skeletons’ on Travis Scott's ‘Astroworld’ bring nostalgia-inducing synths and melancholy lyrics that make you want to contemplate your life and go out and live it.”
Katie Tucker, Chief Photographer
Songs: “Silk Chiffon” by MUNA (feat. Phoebe Bridgers) and “1 Last Cigarette” by The Band Camino
Artists: Kacey Musgraves and Billy Joel
“The change into fall (or fake fall, why is it still 80 degrees?) has made me only listen to music that can be paired with a windows down, crunch leaves kind of mood. Anything else simply won't do.”
Jacqueline GaNun, Editor-in-Chief
Artist: Greta Van Fleet
Album: “The New Abnormal” by The Strokes
“The vibes are: loud. I like the instruments! It's hard to be sad when listening to Greta Van Fleet. The newest Strokes album is, in my opinion, a perfect record … If you like Led Zeppelin, you should listen to Greta Van Fleet!”
Simran Kaur Malhotra, Health Editor
Artists: Tina Turner, Billy Joel, Prince, Michael Jackson, Duran Duran, Queen, Bruce Springsteen, David Bowie and Elton John
“Love the variety, the instrumentals, and how upbeat it is! I'm an old soul so I absolutely love listening to 80s music cause it helps relieve stress and makes you smile. This music is so powerful that it can really help [you] get out of a depressing mood and just makes you want to dance or at least bop your head.”
Drew Hubbard, Sports Editor
Album: “Untourable” by Men I Trust
“It’s a relaxing album to listen to while doing homework or reading. If you're trying to get work done but can't do it without music like me, definitely give this a listen.”
Erin Kenney, Managing Editor
Album: “The Weatherman” by Gregory Alan Iskaov
Songs: “These Days” by Nico and “Mr. Fox in the Fields” by Alexandre Desplat
“‘The Weatherman’ by Gregory Alan Isakov is probably one of my all-time favorites, and it's perfect for fall. It has all the crunchy, folksy, peaceful autumn vibes you could ask for. ‘These Days’ by Nico is another favorite of mine to listen to during the fall, and ‘Mr. Fox in the Fields’ is perfect for walking around campus when you want to feel like the main character in a Wes Anderson movie.”