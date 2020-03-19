The Red & Black's editorial team is only human — when they're not developing stories about new reported cases of COVID-19 in Athens-Clarke County, the cancellation of events or the Georgia sports hiatus, they're consuming content to clear their heads.
The Red & Black's culture desk compiled a list of what the staff is currently watching, listening to and reading while practicing social distancing. Submit photos of what you're consuming to @redandblack on Twitter.
Henry Queen, managing editor
Movie: "Knives Out" — The most recent movie I've watched, Knives Out is clever enough to warrant paying $3.99 on YouTube or Amazon Prime.
TV Show: "Parks and Recreation" — We need to laugh now more than ever, and Parks and Recreation makes me laugh more than any other show.
Album: Kendrick Lamar's "Black Panther" — Almost every song is good.
Book: "The Kite Runner" — If you like "The Book Thief," you'll like "The Kite Runner."
Spencer Donovan, news editor
Movie: "Frozen II" — It's better than the first.
TV Show: "BoJack Horseman" — It's real enough to be interesting but also features a talking horse.
Album: "Golden Hour" by Kacey Musgraves — It's sad yet light at the same time.
Book: "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens — Owens paints a lush world of the North Carolina coast that will give you a mini vacation from social distancing. Also she's a UGA grad.
Jacqueline GaNun, city news editor
Movie: "Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation"
TV Show: "Veep"
Album: "Fine Line" by Harry Styles
Book: "All the Light We Cannot See" by Anthony Doerr
Gabriela Miranda, campus news editor
Movie: "También la lluvia" — Social distancing is the perfect time to catch up on your Spanish and history.
Book: The "Percy Jackson" series — Who needs wizards and Harry when you have Greek Gods and Percy?
Savannah Sicurella, culture editor
Movie: "Can't Hardly Wait" — It's just fun (though no one I've forced to watch this movie has found it as funny as I do).
TV Show: "The Sopranos" — If there's one subculture I know and love, it's Italian mobsters.
Album: "Ys" by Joanna Newsom or "Twin Fantasy" by Car Seat Headrest — Both feature 16-minute long songs that will tear your heart out.
Book: "The Miniaturist" by Jessie Burton or "American Pop" by Snowden Wright — They're both great, or you can keep your spirits high by reading campy Jacqueline Susann and V.C. Andrews books (which I will be doing).
Anna Thomas, assistant culture editor
Movie: "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" or "GoodFellas"
TV Show: "On My Block" or "Schitt’s Creek"
Album: "Hot Pink" by Doja Cat or "Melodrama" by Lorde
Book: "Bad Monkeys" by Matt Ruff or "My Friend Dahmer" by John Backderf
Augusta Stone, sports editor
Movie: "(500) Days of Summer" — It’s the perfect romantic comedy. Instead of overthinking your chances of catching the coronavirus, analyze Tom and Summer’s rollercoaster fling. When you’re done with one of the best movies, dive into its soundtrack — which is one of the best. Regina Spektor, The Smiths, Simon & Garfunkel? You’re welcome.
TV Show: "It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia" — The gang’s antics are an entertaining reprieve from COVID-19 chaos. Plus, remember when Frank covered himself in hand sanitizer to be “pure”? That’s the mood.
Album: "A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out" by Panic! at the Disco — It’s a 2000s pop punk classic perfect for letting all of your pent up angst out while you’re social distancing.
Book: "The Cost of These Dreams" by Wright Thompson — Thompson is easily of the best sports storytellers of our time, and his book is the perfect retreat from our sports-less reality.
Stroud Payne, opinion editor
Movie: "Tangled" — So that you can see the example of a true expert of staying at home.
TV Show: "The Simpsons" — It's very long and is full of easy laughs.
Album: "1989" by Taylor Swift — because it's fun and happy, something we all need right now — or "Speak Now" by Taylor Swift — for when you finish "1989" and want more Taylor Swift.
Book: "To Kill a Mockingbird" by Harper Lee — It's a classic coming-of-age story.
Anila Yoganathan, enterprise editor
Movie: "The Family"
TV Show: "Seinfeld" or "White Collar"
Album: "Millennium" by Backstreet Boys
Book: The "Charley Davidson" series by Darynda Jones
Sherry Liang, enterprise reporter
Movie: I watched "Shoplifters" the other day, and it gave me the cry I so desperately needed. Also, subtitled films are a good hack to taking your mind off of everything.
TV Show: "Junior British Bake Off" (or really any children cooking shows — MasterChef Junior, Kids Baking Championship) — Kids are reality TV geniuses! They've hacked the system!
Album: Not an album per se, I found myself browsing old Spotify playlists and coming back to the 2018 Oscars Best Original Song nominees — what a year. "Remember Me"? Makes me cry every time. "Mystery of Love"? UGH, makes me cry again. "This Is Me"? More like THIS IS ME crying!
Book: I'm bringing back "Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy" (the 6-part series) because it's so absurdly existential, yet comforting in its certainty — The world ends, but maybe we'll be okay. And it's 6 books, so that'll last you for at least part of the campus closure.
Megan Mittelhammer, social media editor
Movie: "Bad Times at the El Royale" — Definitely the movie to get your mind off of being quarantined with your family.
TV Show: "The West Wing" — Need your faith in government restored? This won't disappoint.
Album: The COVID-19 Quarantine Party Spotify playlist — Clever and catchy tunes to improve your outlook on the current situation.
Book: "The Prince of Tides" by Pat Conroy — Just a really good book to curl up with
