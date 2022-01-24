Many have heard the phrase, “New year, new me” spoken at the start of a new year. Through it, a common goal is professed: become a better, more elevated version of oneself.
As people look back on their fondest or most challenging moments of the past year, they begin to also look forward to the one that lies ahead. With this comes an opportunity to achieve certain goals, such as starting a garden or drinking more water, and for others, even completely reinvent themselves.
Though not etched in stone, a resolution, at the very least, signals a commitment to begin the year on a positive and hopeful note. The Red & Black staff shared what they hope to accomplish in 2022.
Simran Kaur Malhotra, Health Editor
Resolution: “Ace MCAT studying during the fall”
Malhotra believes that she will accomplish this goal and wanted to give praise to “everyone taking the MCAT this year or next year.”
Oz Marin, Outreach Manager
Resolution: “To become a better version of myself than I was last year. Whether that be professionally, physically, or mentally. I want to continue to become a better person for my peers and most importantly, myself.”
Marin said with consistency and hard work, anchored by “setting mini goals along the way,” he believes he can fulfill his resolution.
Nimra Ahmad, Senior Features Editor
Resolution: “My resolution this year is to read more books! I realized over break that I hadn’t finished a book for pleasure since July of last year, which was really upsetting since it’s one of my favorite hobbies. This year, I want to dedicate more time to sitting down and reading — it’s not like I don’t have a million unread books on my bookshelf!”
The key to accomplishing a resolution is setting and abiding by a routine, Ahmad said. “Making the routine is easy, doing it every day is what’s hard.”
Despite the challenge, Ahmad said she’s been doing good so far and thinks that if she can keep it up, she will accomplish her resolution as well.
Erin Kenney, Managing Editor
Resolution: “This year I want to go hiking and backpacking more! I really enjoy it, and it's one of the things in my life I can do for fun without worrying about school/work/being productive. It's also something that I do mostly with friends from high school I don't get to see as often, so it's a great way to catch up with them.”
Originally, Kenney said her goal was to go hiking and backpacking at least once a month, but she changed it so as to not set herself up for failure. With the change, she hopes to pull it off.
Julianna Washburn, Assistant Culture Editor
Resolution: “Every new year, I choose one word that I want to focus on as the theme of my year. For 2022, I chose “curiosity” to encourage me to explore anything and everything and not be fearful!”
This year, Washburn said she wants to break out of her comfort zone and say yes to more things and believes she will be successful with this goal.