When the Jonas Brothers dropped “Sucker” in March and the track debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 at number one, the Jonas Brothers’ official comeback was off to a great start.

Their singles choices were further validated when the official album, “Happiness Begins,” was released on June 7. It debuted at number one on the Billboard 200with the highest selling debut week of 2019, marking the third consecutive number one album by the Jonas Brothers.