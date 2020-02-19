The stars of the indie sleeper hit “Napoleon Dynamite,” known for its bizarre, deadpan comedic moments, will moderate a discussion about the film after a screening at The Classic Center on Thursday, Feb. 20.
Jon Heder, who played Napoleon Dynamite himself, and Efren Ramirez, who played his best friend Pedro Sánchez, are touring across the country to celebrate the film’s 15th anniversary.
Napoleon Dynamite follows the titular socially-awkward 16-year-old through his adventures in high school and features a quirky cast of characters, including his chatroom-obsessed older brother, a burnout former athlete and his best friend running for class president. Originally shot on a shoestring budget of $400,000, the film became a commercial success after experiencing a limited initial release.
The event will also feature a sold-out meet and greet with the Heder and Ramrez from 5:30-6:30 p.m. No cell phone photos or selfies will be allowed, but there will be a professional photographer, with photos available for download.
For those who missed their chance to attend the meet and greet, there will be a Q&A session with the stars after the screening, moderated by Shawn Butcher, an account manager from Eagle Rock Distributing.
The Classic Center hosts a variety of different events, from musicals such as the Tony-award winning “Waitress” to a talk from David Sedaris. Kylie Hutson, director of marketing at The Classic Center, said in an email that this event is meant to bring a variety of audiences together.
“One of our trusted agents brought this opportunity to our attention and we felt it was a wonderful chance to do something totally fun, exciting and different that has a wide demographic reach,” Hutson said in an email.
As an ode to the movie, tater tots will be available for purchase as well as popcorn and candy, Hutson said in an email. There will also be a full bar and a photo-booth to take stylized photos with friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.