The State Botanical Garden of Georgia, a unit of the University of Georgia’s Public Service and Outreach, is hosting its annual Valentine’s Day dinner, a romantic meal surrounded by bountiful flora, on Monday, Feb. 14. Registration for the dinner will be accepted until Wednesday, Feb. 9.
Shelly Prescott, the botanical garden’s horticulture director, began organizing the dinner about five years ago as a way to fundraise for the garden’s horticulture department.
“The conservatory is decorated with flowers. It’s a beautiful place to be and everybody has a really good time,” Prescott said. “Some people get dressed up and some people come very casual. We even had a proposal before the dinner a couple of years ago.”
Prescott enjoys seeing the varying types of people attending the dinner, which include couples of all ages and groups of up to eight. Planning for the dinner typically begins in the summer but for this year’s dinner, Prescott began a bit earlier, having booked the caterer last spring.
The Valentine’s Day buffet-style dinner will include entrees such as roast beef sirloin, salmon and stuffed chicken breasts, while two types of seating will be offered: in the garden’s Porcelain and Decorative Arts Museum and in the conservatory. Live music will accompany dinner in the conservatory. Tickets for dinner in the museum will be $100 per person and $80 per person for the conservatory.
Following the dinner, every couple and group will get to take an orchid home as the Valentine’s Day dinner is also a part of the garden’s Orchid Madness celebrations. The month kicks off on Feb. 5 and for a few weeks, orchids from all over the world are highlighted. Between Orchid Madness and the Valentine’s Day dinner, February is a big month for the botanical garden, director Jenny Cruse-Sanders said.
Prescott began the program when he started as the horticulture director to attract people to visit the garden at a time when the weather sometimes drops to freezing temperatures.
Orchid Madness at the garden has ticketed events until March 13 including a lesson on how to repot the flowers and “Vanilla Sunday,” where various vanilla bean desserts are made from orchid beans. Proceeds from Orchid Madness events will go toward helping to refurbish the garden’s irrigation systems this year.
“I like this time of year,” Prescott said. “When it’s summertime, [people] kind of come through and come back out. I don’t know that they really look at what’s in the conservatory. But when it’s cold outside, they come in and they stay and they immerse themselves into the plant area.”
As the 313-acre botanical garden transforms into a space for those celebrating Valentine’s Day to enjoy, another opportunity for people to become immersed in the landscape is presented.