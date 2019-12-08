The University of Georgia boasts a stunning number of organizations for students to join. Last year, Diva Dawgs, the first non-Greek step team at UGA was founded to fill a void in the diverse list of organizations.
Anastasia Kezia Reece, the president of Diva Dawgs and sophomore computer science major, founded Diva Dawgs the summer before her freshman year after she realized UGA didn’t have a step team outside of Greek life. She had participated in step in middle and high school and wanted to continue her hobby in college. The club practices twice a week on Mondays and Wednesdays from 8-10 p.m.
Although fraternities and sororities in the National Pan-Hellenic Council have step teams within their fraternities and sororities, there weren’t any teams outside of the NPHC at UGA prior to Diva Dawgs because “nobody had that much of an interest in starting it themselves,” Reece said.
“A lot of people have told me they've always wanted to do it, they just never had the chance or never got around to,” Reece said.
The majority of the organization’s 20 members are minorities, except a few. .
The club has gained many of its members from the fall involvement fair. While most of the members didn’t have any prior experience with step, Reece said it wasn’t difficult for them to learn the moves under the leadership of coach Torrance Wilcher.
Reece had contacted Wilcher after reading an articleabout him coaching students at Hilsman Middle School. Wilcher, who began coaching in 2010, moved to Athens in early 2014 and currently coaches at Hilsman Middle School, Cedar Shoals High School and Gaines Elementary School. He isn’t paid to coach the Diva Dawgs, and the money he makes coaching at Hilsman goes toward shirts, costumes, travel expenses, team outings and more for the team. For Wilcher coaching isn’t about the money, but about the love of the sport.
“I love step. It's a lost art form. It's very intricate. You have to concentrate,” Wilcher said. “You basically make music with your hands and feet so that's pretty cool.”
The Diva Dawgs have performed twice this semester: in Seney-Stovall Chapel at a talent showcase that included seven other UGA organizations and at International World Fest. Next semester, Reece hopes the team can perform at a cheerleading competition halftime show with Wilcher’s middle school team. She also hopes the team can perform at regional competitions and UGA’s International Dance Showcase next semester.
Reece and Wilcher have high hopes for Diva Dawgs. Reece’s long-term goal for the club is to travel and compete in regional, national and global competitions. Wilcher also hopes to stick around and help the team compete in bigger competitions.
