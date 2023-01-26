On Wednesday, Jan. 25, participants eagerly followed along in an introductory step dance class at the League of Step studio on Broad Street. The class raised money for the local nonprofits League of Step, a youth mentorship and step team organization, and Project Safe, an organization that combats domestic violence.
“This was my first time taking a step class,” attendee Linda Gilbert said. “Although I’m uncoordinated, I thought this was a great fundraiser idea. Project Safe is a very important organization and I wanted to support them and this was a fun way to do it.”
Torrance Wilcher, an engineer and local hip-hop artist by the stage name Squallé, taught the class. Wilcher co-founded the League of Step, a youth mentorship nonprofit that not only gets kids involved in step dancing, but provides homework help and service projects for youth, allowing them to connect with their community.
Viv Hamilton and Pat Priest organized and sponsored the class on behalf of Team 10 of this year’s Dancing with the Athens Stars. The dance competition will take place on March 18, 2023, and will also benefit Project Safe.
“Step is a great form of expression. I was excited to have this class as I believe Project Safe’s cause is so critical,” Hamilton said. “Everyone in some form, whether it's a friend or a family member, has been affected by domestic violence, so we do anything we can to spread their message.”
Project Safe aims to end domestic violence and help people that are leaving abusive situations. The organization provides a variety of supportive services including housing assistance and confidential shelter, legal advocacy, financial assistance, a 24-hour hotline, a teen textline and a thrift store.
Joan Prittie, the executive director of Project Safe, believes step is a wonderful way to talk to young adults early about domestic abuse while also letting them show off their talents to support the cause.
“Stepping has been a way for us to get into the school system and talk about Breaking Silence, which is our dating violence prevention and teen textline, Prittie said. “We are very fortunate to have this connection with the step community.”
The class was scheduled a week and a half before the 10th annual Jessica Nowell Memorial Stomp Out Domestic Violence Step Show, a benefit for Project Safe that will take place on Sunday, Feb. 5, at Clarke Central High School. Step teams from surrounding schools and organizations will compete at the ticketed event and raise money for the organization.