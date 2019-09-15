The popular alcoholic seltzer drink, White Claw, could be disappearing from shelves within the next few months. White Claw announced a nationwide shortage in the United States that was caused by its recent increase in popularity, according to a Sept. 6 CNN article.
White Claw was popularized with millennials and generation Z-ers through the internet: memes, videos and tweets deemed the drink a running joke among young people. Despite, or perhaps because of, the comedic irony of consuming the beverage, White Claw sales grew 283% to $327.7 million in July 2019 compared to the same period last year, according to CNN.
Even its Instagram feed, black-and-white photos of White Claw cans peppered with the occasional splash of a brightly-colored label, meshes with the millennial psyche.
White Claws are sold at liquor stores and grocery store franchises in and around Athens, but the city hasn't felt its shortage yet.
“Demand for White Claw has been high across the country which has caused a nationwide shortage,” Brenda Reid, media and community relations manager of Publix for Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee, said in an email. “It is a number one priority for us to take care of our customers by having the products they want in our stores. We will continue to monitor the situation as the manufacturer seeks to resolve the problem.”
“We’ve pretty much been able to get whatever we’ve wanted of White Claw,” Lee Neel, manager of J’s Bottle Shop, said. “We order a large case. I want to say it’s like 50 cases, and every time we’ve ordered it, they have delivered.”
Richy Rodrigues, who works as a cashier at Oak Street Package, said he has not noticed a change in the store’s supply of White Claws.
White Claw tailors to a specific demand for uninhibited alcohol consumption without the caloric consequences. A single can of White Claw contains 100 calories and 2 grams of carbohydrates/sugars per serving size, in effect, deeming itself an enhancement of your drinking habits, an optimization, according to its website.
Haley Thain, a sophomore marketing major from Newton, Georgia, said she and her friends drink White Claws because of the low-calorie content and taste.
“They taste good,” Thain said. “You don’t really taste much alcohol in them.”
On the day the shortage was announced, Thain tweeted: “Y’all know college is back is session when there’s a shortage of White Claws …”
Y’all know college is back is session when there’s a shortage of whiteclaws... https://t.co/sNscEoVNR0— Haley Thain (@ThainHaley) September 6, 2019
She said she first found out about the shortage from an article on LinkedIn.
“I just thought it was funny,” Thain said. “They’re very common at frat parties.”
