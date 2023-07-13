The Athens community welcomed decorated professional storyteller Jeanette Waddell to the Athens-Clarke County Library on July 12 to tell the history of William and Ellen Craft during the abolitionist movement in the 1800s.
The tale recounted the escape of two enslaved people born into servitude in Macon, Georgia. The couple hatched a plan in which Ellen Craft posed as a white, male plantation owner, and her husband, William Craft, acted as her servant. The pair escaped to the North with the use of steamboats, trains and their wit.
The Crafts published “Running a Thousand Miles for Freedom” in 1860, a narrative of their escape. Their story became increasingly publicized because of the book, as well as their unique approach to gaining their freedom, and soon, they were among the most well-known runaway slaves in history, according to nps.gov.
Ashley Shull, the Archives & Special Collections Coordinator at Athens Regional Library System, was responsible for putting the event together.
Shull described the event as a “combination of genealogical and historical research” which transcends traditional educational experiences and gives us a personal narrative snapshot that is interesting, appealing and relatable.
Waddell delivered a heartbreaking story, made all-the-more impactful by her storytelling abilities which stem from “lots of practice” over her 24 years of being an oral historian.
After she finished her story she was met with a resounding applause that filled the auditorium. She then opened the floor to questions and comments which expanded on the story’s history and other related topics.
Waddell hopes that the audience not only learned historical facts, but also learned important life lessons from her story.
“I hope that they will be inspired to act. That they would be inspired to create a role of justice,” Waddell said.