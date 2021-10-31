Like many buildings in downtown Athens, 295 East Dougherty St. was not always the place it is known to be today.
Athens History Village opened on Sept. 25, 1974, as a “motel-restaurant-entertainment-office-shopping complex,” according to a September 1974 issue of The Red & Black. The complex featured restorations of the historic Hoyt House, the old Brick Foundry, Stone Warehouse and the Athens Steam Company buildings.
The Village wouldn’t stay open for long, shuttering in 1975 and filing for bankruptcy in 1976. According to Tracy Adkins, author of “Ghosts of Athens: History and Haunting of Athens, Georgia,” this cycle continued, with the building continuously closing and reopening under new management.
In 2000, Athens History Village was closed for the final time. In 2001, the venue was redeveloped as the Foundry Park Inn and the hotel reopened as The Graduate in 2014, as it is now known today.
While a March 1976 issue of The Red & Black cited high rent, property mismanagement and bad timing as reasons owners closed up shop over the years, the property and buildings’ histories go back much further.
The Hoyt House was originally built in Oglethorpe County in 1829 and was moved and restored as part of Athens History Village in 1975. Today, it is one of the oldest buildings in Athens and, according to Adkins, the building’s namesake Reverend Nathan Hoyt is rumored to still haunt its grounds.
The Foundry was originally incorporated in 1850, burned down in 1853 and returned to operation again in 1854. According to Jeff Clarke, historian and operator of Athens Haunted History Walking Tours, The Foundry’s work at the time was grueling. Labor was first performed by enslaved people and later convicts sentenced to forced labor. Even the bricks were sculpted by enslaved people and their fingerprints are still visible on the building’s facade.
Echoes of the past are found flitting in and out of the corners of employees’ eyes.
Clarke was an interview subject in Adkins’ book, as well as a former bartender at The Foundry. During his tenure, he recalled seeing what he calls “shadow people” after last-call on his shifts.
According to Clarke, the term “shadow people” is used by the paranormal community to describe sights from the corner of one’s eye. Peripheral vision is set up to pick up motion and it's very sensitive to movement. The term describes the eye catching movements not in the direct line of vision.
Clarke’s claim is corroborated by current employee, Savannah Peloquin.
“It's usually so busy I don't think about it too much. But towards the end of the night, I start to get a little creeped out — because I swear sometimes I see stuff out of the corner of my eye,” Peloquin said. “I don't know if that's just … the lighting or someone walking by, or maybe headlights from an intersection, but sometimes I swear [I] see kind of like a glare or something and when I look over, there's nothing.”
These aren’t the only strange things Peloquin has noticed in her six months on the job. Adkins and Clarke both cited Room 119 of the hotel as a hotspot for paranormal activity. Back in the days of landlines, the front office would repeatedly receive calls from the empty hotel room at night, an occurrence Peloquin said her coworkers have confirmed.
There is also something amiss with the room’s lights. Peloquin described them often being off when she comes into work and then being on when she leaves, or vice versa. Usually, however, they come on at night. When she goes to check the bookings for the room she can see in the system that no one's been in there, and she knows that housekeeping doesn’t go in at night.
“I've honestly wondered if someone was someone doing something in that room to just kind of keep the story going — but from what I can tell, nobody's going in there,” Peloquin said. “It's strange. It definitely freaked me out a little bit.”
The decline in hospitality employment brought on by COVID-19 begs the question of, with so many of the original staff members gone, will paranormal sightings continue?
“A lot of people have already experienced things, and I don't think it's going to go away.” Adkins said. “I don't think Mr. Hoyt is going to up and stop hanging out in the Hoyt House. I don't think it really matters who is working there.”
For Peloquin’s part, being an allegedly haunted hotel also has its perks.
“It definitely gives us some more character, y’know?” Peloquin said. “Another cool story.”