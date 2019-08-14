Being a college student is expensive to say the least.
Students have to pay for tuition, housing and food, not to mention gas if you drive a car. And if you’re in a sorority? You can add about $1,500 in new member dues.
Luckily, being a college student does have some perks, besides the obvious (getting your degree). Here are 7 deals you might not have known about that apply to college students.
1. Amazon Prime Student
Although you might be familiar with Amazon Prime — the subscription service with free, two-day delivery — Amazon also offers free, a six-month student subscription. Once the trial ends, students can still get 50% off Amazon Prime, which includes streaming of movies and TV shows, and photo storage, among other Prime benefits.
2. Research tools
For University of Georgia students in particular, the University Libraries site gives students a plethora of research tools at their disposal. The online database organizes resources alphabetically from A to Z, with tools such as Access World News to Nexus Uni and PubMed.
3. Spotify Premium (with Hulu and SHOWTIME)
If you’re a student, you can get Spotify Premium for $4.99 per month. The deal also includes a Hulu streaming plan with popular shows and movies, and SHOWTIME’s commercial-free streaming service.
4. Public transportation
Students with a valid UGA student ID can ride the Athens Transit buses for free along any of the routes. Senior citizens, people 18 or younger and people who are disabled can also ride for free. On campus, everyone is welcome to ride the University of Georgia buses, free of charge.
5. Local businesses
Sometimes local businesses also offer student deals and discounts, so keep your eyes peeled. Maepole, a healthful and sustainable restaurant, has student nights every Tuesday starting at 3 p.m. with discounted prices.
6. Apple Music
Students who are enrolled in “degree-granting universities and colleges,” according to its website, can join Apple Music for a discounted price of $4.99 for up to four years.
7. Microsoft Office 365 and Adobe Creative Cloud
Students can get the Microsoft Office 365 package for free — which includes things like Word, Excel, PowerPoint and OneNote — with their school email address. The current Adobe Creative Cloud deal for students is getting two months free and saving over 60% on Creative Cloud if you pay by Aug. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.