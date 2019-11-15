A gong suddenly cuts off the applause for two string musicians who performed in the corner of the atrium, as a single model enters the runway walking slowly and deliberately. She wears a deep red dress with a bright red stripe down the side, where the dress transitions into black tulle, and the Saints and Sinners Fashion Show is officially underway.
Before the show began, every seat in the room was filled, with some attendees standing behind the offered seats. The show was put on by the Fashion Design Student Association and is an annual event the organization puts on each semester. The clothes in the fall are upcycled from other clothing the organization had already used, and the show in the spring features clothes made by student designers from scratch, Miranda Diaz, junior fabric design major and FDSA vice president, said.
The fashion show is completely student-run as association members make the clothes and all of the models are students. A model holding a single rose opened the show with the designs for the sinners. For the sinners portion of the show the outfits were saturated with red and black, with some outfits splashed with blue and pink.
The runway for the show was set up in the main atrium of the Lamar Dodd School of Art. In the center of the room was a white arch and two tall white standing outdoor candles. The pieces were adorned with vines and interspersed roses. A group of twigs fanned out from under the arch, and the whole display sat on top of white fluff put together to look like clouds with some fairy lights in the center.
The heaven-like appearance of the centerpiece was no match for the entrance of the saints. Once the sinners portion of the show was finished, the music changed to softer tunes. A model descended the staircase in the back of the room as if she was descending from the pearly gates themselves. She wore white-gold heeled boots and a white skirt with gold accents. The model following her wore pants to match her skirt and a gold vest draped with a white cape.
After the white and gold outfits, the palette shifted to become more colorful. Model Kyle Mendoza descended onto the runway to introduce the colorful outfits in bright blue pants and a green cape adorned with a sash and crown made of orange flowers. Kyle’s mother, Rebecca Mendoza, an insurance agent from Atlanta, came to the show to see him walk the runway and was impressed by the theme.
“I like seeing the individualism,” Mendoza said. “The creativeness is amazing,”
While attendees were impressed with the creativity of the show, some of the designs came with a few last-minute problems. Janicka Crocker, sophomore psychology major from Macon, modeled for the saints portion of the show in a dress made by her friend. At rehearsal, some changes had to be made to the dress as Crocker couldn’t walk in it. Modifications were added to the dress all the way up to the day of the show, Crocker said.
However, the stress behind the modifications didn’t stop Crocker from walking the runway. Crocker wore a gold dress, gold detailing and small red gems lining her neck. Her eyeshadow was golden, made to match the dress and her lips were painted red to compliment the neckline.
As the last model walked the runway attendees got to leave with a taste of the contrast of fashion symbolizing heaven and hell.
