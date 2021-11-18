The Student Merchandising Association at the University of Georgia held a screening of their 25 minute documentary, “Why Fashion” on Nov. 17 at Ciné, a local arthouse cinema.
The documentary, edited and filmed by Alaina Booth, highlights Athens’ fashion designers, models, business owners, students and professors and asks what fashion means to them.
“When I was younger, I always got asked ‘Why fashion?’” SMA president and senior fashion merchandising student Sara Ros said. “I always found myself having to explain myself and defend what I’m studying or what I do… Everyone has a story that has led them to choosing fashion so that’s why I really wanted to do this.”
The documentary was filmed at Barrow Hall, with different time slots for each interviewee to come and be asked about their personal journey with fashion and what it means to them. SMA director of events Tabitha Soong later organized for the film to be screened at Ciné, where a bar and snacks were also provided.
“We didn’t know if this was even possible,” Soong said. “But, we really wanted to showcase it here with the red carpet and everything. [Ciné has] been so helpful.”
The event also hosted pop up shops from local businesses such as Couture a la Cart and Funky Peach.
Couture a la Cart general manager and seniorUGA student Lara Bassil describes the business as herself traveling in a golf cart and stopping at local landmarks selling prints, jewelry, posters, tray, accessories, purses and apparel from vendors such as Luvstruk Art Co. and Courtney Rutledge Jewelry.
The screening was a celebration of individuality and self-expression with every guest dressed to the nines.
The film contained nuggets of inspiration with participants proclaiming that fashion is a type of security, a source of confidence and an expression of love to them. This sentiment was echoed throughout the event as other members shared their motivation behind choosing fashion as a career choice.
“I hope people will get a better understanding [from the film] about why people choose fashion as a career choice or as an art medium,” Ros said. “It’s something that allows us to show our creativity and show that fashion isn’t just something that we put on everyday.”
“Fashion means being able to express yourself in any way possible through whatever you want to get and whatever you’re trying to get,” Bassil said.
The Student Merchandising Association at UGA hopes to continue putting on events in addition to the lookbooks, fashion shows, styling, portfolios, PR and advertising they already undertake.
“There’s no judgement,” Soong said. “I just love how everyone here supports one another. We really are a family.”