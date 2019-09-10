Between student loans, textbook purchases and even textbook codes purchased for one or more classes for the school year, being a college student can break the bank. So, many students look forward to the amount of discounts they get from different businesses to ease the pain of constantly shelling out cash for tuition.

When you’re on a budget, eating out can become something of a luxury. Luckily, Athens businesses take advantage of their locations in a college town, and have student nights to cater to those who value quality food at a low price. We compiled a list of four student night deals from tacos to chicken nuggets in which local eateries have the student population in Athens covered.

Sunday

Whether you consider your Sunday the end of your week or the beginning, students can head over and grab a customizable pizza from Your Pie. On Sundays, pizzas are $5 with a student ID. The eatery provides options for gluten-free, veggie and vegan customers, and this deal is perfect for those lazy Sundays when you don’t want to cook. The best part? Any leftovers can be brought home to enjoy on Mondays.

Tuesday

For those who can’t get enough Mexican food, Willy’s Mexicana Grill offers $6 burritos with a student ID. Burritos are the perfect food for students on the go and while a $1 increase from the past, the staple is well worth it.

If you decide to opt for a more healthy, discounted dinner, Maepole may be more your style. The restaurant also has student nights on Tuesday starting at 3 p.m. and when you show your student ID, you can receive 10% off your meal plus a free Boylan fountain drink.

Thursday

You can celebrate the near end of your school week with chicken nuggets as Chick-fil-A offers a free entree or dessert with the purchase of any meal and a valid student ID — guaranteeing you’ll have a pre-made lunch on Friday or a satisfied sweet tooth. Make sure to check each Chick-fil-A location’s Facebook page because they often have special events such as College Night Trivia or Monday Night BINGO.